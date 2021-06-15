Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to add seven new properties across key cities in Pakistan

The development plan includes the addition of six Ramada by Wyndham hotels across the country.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with a global presence of over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries, plans to further expand its presence in Pakistan with a number of key signings in some of country’s most popular destinations including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Hyderabad.

The development plan includes the addition of six Ramada by Wyndham hotels across the country, as well as the launch of the Howard Johnson by Wyndham brand in Pakistan. The new signings will build on the company’s already strong portfolio of five hotels and over 1,000 rooms in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Multan.

Panos Loupasis, vice-president development, Middle East, Eurasia & Africa, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “As the fifth most populous country in the world with a predominant domestic and leisure travel market, Pakistan’s immense tourism potential is clear. These seven new signings represent a significant milestone in our continued growth objectives to cater to the Pakistani hotel market. With recent government initiatives making it easier for people to visit the country, and widespread investment in Pakistan’s burgeoning tourism industry as part of the National Tourism Strategy, we want to bring new traveller segments into the country, and support Pakistan in its ambitious plans as we seek to further expand our presence in this strategically important market.”

Wyndham’s current hotels in Pakistan include Ramada by Wyndham Multan, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Karachi, Ramada by Wyndham Islamabad, Ramada by Wyndham Karachi Creek and Ramada by Wyndham Lahore Gulberg 2. Wyndham hotels in Pakistan and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards, the world’s most generous hotel rewards programme with thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

Wyndham’s new signings in Pakistan

Howard Johnson by Wyndham Islamabad Blue Area

Located in the Blue Area, Islamabad’s central business district and next to Jinnah Avenue Islamabad’s primary arterial road, the first Howard Johnson by Wyndham in Pakistan will offer guests a prime location close to several governmental buildings and businesses. The property will feature 70 well-appointed guest rooms, a modern fitness centre, as well as an all-day diner and a lobby bar. Additional amenities will include a business centre and two board rooms. The hotel is expected to open in 2024.

Ramada by Wyndham Murree Lower Topa Resort

Located in Lower Topa close to the mountain resort town of Murree, the hotel will be surrounded by lush forests with expansive views of the valley. The new-built hotel will offer 138 rooms and a wide variety of F&B outlets inclusive of an all-day dining restaurant, a 24-hour deli, two specialty restaurants and a cigar lounge. Extensive leisure facilities will include a kids’ play area, a modern gym with a spa as well as an indoor and one outdoor pool. A business centre, two conference halls and three meeting rooms will add to the hotels’ amenities. It is expected to open by the end of 2022.

Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Islamabad Bahria Town

Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Islamabad Bahria Town will be located in the heart of the twin cities, right at the entrance of Bahria Town estate on the main GT Road. Part of a new hospitality and residential development, a first of its kind in Pakistan, this contemporary development will feature 175 hotel rooms and 125 residential apartments, both offering double and executive suites, as well as penthouses and executive office spaces. The project will provide upmarket branded accommodation with facilities like concierge and butler services for the residences. With sweeping views of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the property will boast various high-end amenities including a spa, health and fitness club, swimming pool, banquet halls, business centres and a concierge offering airport transfers and other services. The hotel is expected to open in 2024.

Ramada by Wyndham Rawalpindi Bahria Springs North

Situated in Bahria Intellectual village, part of phase 7 in Rawalpindi, this iconic building will include 87 hotel apartments and 115 residential apartments offering elegant accommodation options and penthouses. The new construction property will feature a wide range of high-end leisure facilities, including a swimming pool and a modern fitness centre, a kids’ play area, dining facilities and a coffee shop. Residents will also be able to access several branded shopping and medical services nearby. It will also offer a business centre with conference rooms and a banquet hall, a theatre, a visitor area and dedicated parking and security. It is expected to open in 2025.

Ramada by Wyndham Rawalpindi Ayub Park

Located very close to the Ayub National Park and Rawalpindi Golf Club, in a popular residential and commercial area of Rawalpindi, this hotel is expected to open in 2024, after an extensive renovation project. It will feature 130 guest rooms and several high-quality amenities.

Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Lahore Cooper Road

This mixed-use development featuring retail outlets and office spaces will be located in a prime location in the heart of Lahore near the Punjab Assembly, close to the Mall Road, the Alhamra Arts Council, and WAPDA House. The new construction hotel will feature 316 rooms, a sky atrium, a roof top pool, spa and fitness centre. Other amenities will include all-day dining, a specialty restaurant, a lobby café, as well as a business centre, a ballroom and two boardrooms. The hotel is slated to open in 2023.

Ramada by Wyndham Hyderabad Qasimabad

This mixed-use development will feature 48 residential units in a very central location in Hyderabad on the busy Jamshoro road. The property will include 120 rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, lobby cafe and a specialty restaurant. Leisure facilities include an outdoor swimming pool, a gym and spa. The hotel will also feature a business centre, a ballroom and two board rooms. The hotel is expected to open in 2025. — business@khaleejtimes.com