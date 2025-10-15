WSO2 ramps up UAE operations as AI and cybersecurity dominate digital agenda

Open-source technology leader WSO2 is doubling down on its presence in the UAE, reporting significant growth as demand for AI-native applications and secure digital infrastructure surges across the public and private sectors.

“The UAE has been a very strong and well-performing market for us,” said Uday Shankar Kizhepat, Vice President & General Manager at WSO2. “We’re literally doubling our growth in the region, thanks to marquee customers. It’s a critical part of our global strategy.”

WSO2’s momentum is being driven by a wave of digital transformation initiatives, particularly within government entities. The company is working closely with partners such as Etisalat to support the development of AI-powered platforms that prioritize cybersecurity and interoperability.

“Digital transformation is no longer optional — it’s essential,” Kizhepat said. “Every government entity is focusing on AI-native applications and cybersecurity. We’re proud to be playing a key role in this shift.”

That role has not gone unnoticed. WSO2 has been named Best Performing Supplier Mentor for 2025 by Digital Dubai, an award it will receive at this year’s GITEX Global technology exhibition.

A major focus for WSO2 is enabling interoperability across government systems. Its suite of products — including API management, integration, and identity access management — forms the backbone of unified digital platforms that allow different departments and services to communicate seamlessly.

“Our platforms are designed to support unified systems that talk to each other,” Kizhepat explained. “Interoperability is key to delivering efficient, citizen-centric services.”

WSO2 is also positioning itself at the forefront of AI integration. Its API Manager includes an AI gateway that allows organizations to securely deploy Agentic AI, with role-based access and governance built in. “Every AI agent is treated as a first-class citizen,” said Kizhepat. “We call it ‘AI for code, and code for AI.’ It’s about helping developers build AI-ready applications faster and smarter.”

Security is embedded throughout WSO2’s platforms. The company has implemented multiple layers of protection, including real-time authentication and the ability to instantly revoke access if anomalies are detected. “APIs are secured end-to-end, keeping systems safe from malicious actors,” Kizhepat said.

Looking ahead, WSO2 sees AI as a tool to enhance, not replace, human developers. “AI automates tasks, not entire jobs,” Kizhepat noted. “Developers remain essential. They’re evolving — using AI, low-code tools, and strategic thinking to build more business-focused applications.”

He also dismissed the idea that AI prompters could replace coders. “That’s a funny notion,” he said. “Prompters are just one task in a developer’s workflow. The age of coders isn’t over — it’s evolving.”

With AI-ready platforms, a strong focus on security, and deep partnerships across the UAE’s digital ecosystem, WSO2 is positioning itself as a key player in the region’s next phase of digital transformation.