Worldwide K9 UAE to participate in ADIHEX

WWK9 will display its innovative services, vast portfolio of dog training, and showcase demonstrations of security training across three days of the event.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 12:10 AM

Worldwide K9 (WWK9) UAE - a canine service provider based in Abu Dhabi is participating at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), which is set to run from 26th Sep to 2nd Oct at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the theme "Sustainability and Heritage - A Reborn Aspiration".

WWK9 specialises in advanced mobilization of explosive and narcotics detection, patrol and multi-purpose K9 teams for government, law enforcement and private entities in the MENA Region. At the upcoming Exhibition, WWK9 will display its innovative services, vast portfolio of products, and also showcase demonstrations of security training across three days of the event.

“We at excited to be part of this event. WWK9 has always been steadfast in offering the UAE vigilant trained species of dogs to maintain international standards of security. We are confident that our participation at ADIHEX will help us further elevate our presence and become the UAE’s most trusted and preferred K9 training and licensing facility. While ADIHEX will help our business grow, expand our network and build lasting relationships, it will also introduce the company to the general public, companies and the government. This is a perfect forum for us to shed light on the services we provide and showcase the skills of our dogs and trainers,” said operations manager Dr Liesbeth Arnaerts of WWk9 UAE.

WWK9 UAE is at the forefront of dog training methodology using cutting-edge techniques to develop stable, confident and productive working dogs. While K9 security teams are the most reliable and exhaustive security options available, the benefits of utilizing a K9 security team is twofold - they provide an effective and proven deterrent for unlawful activities, and ensure public safety that incur a large accumulation of people. WWK9 UAE is also training working dogs for military and police and is preparing K9 teams to be deployed for any possible event, or task at hand.

“WWK9 works in line with The UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda that aims to make the UAE the safest place in the world. Our services are in alignment with this to always ensure the citizen’s witness sense of security. As such, we are constantly working towards raising the bar when it comes to training working dogs and achieve leading positions in the areas of security, emergency preparedness, reliability of police services and road safety,” concluded K9 project manager Jay Malley.

At ADIHEX, WWK9 aims to showcase its strategic and proven methods of detection and security sweeps to increase facility and employee safety in all types of work environments. Throughout the exhibition, WWK9 will be situated at Stand 8F09 in Hall 7 and 8 where attendees can interact with company representatives and view their services.

Organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX is a highly celebrated event that attracts local and global attendees and has continued to develop its plans and projects to be in line with its leading environmental and heritage goals in promoting sustainable hunting. ADIHEX 2022 will bring together over 105,000 visitors to explore the 11 sectors across the 50,0000 sqm of exhibition space offering more than 680 exhibitors & brands showcasing the very latest technologies, innovations and trends in equestrian, hunting & camping gears and accessories, traditional & modern way of hunting.

