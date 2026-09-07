World’s largest silver bar in Dubai becomes first tokenised asset

The world’s largest silver bar has become the first tokenised commodity asset launched under the DMCC-VARA tokenisation framework, marking a significant step in the development of Dubai’s real-world asset economy.

Eligible investors can now acquire fractional digital interests linked to the unique 1,971kg Guinness World Record-holding bar.

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Tokinvest, a Dubai-based virtual asset platform regulated by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara), will issue the fractional interests as an asset-referenced virtual asset (Arva), with the tokens deployed on BNB Chain. Regulated secondary-market trading is scheduled to open following the initial issuance, subject to applicable regulatory and platform requirements.

The launch fulfils plans first announced at DMCC’s Dubai Precious Metals Conference in November 2025, when the bar was unveiled after receiving official recognition from Guinness World Records.

Manufactured in the UAE by SAM Precious Metals from 99.9 per cent pure silver, the bar was created to commemorate 1971, the founding year of the UAE.

The physical bar is registered and verified through DMCC Tradeflow – DMCC’s platform for registering possession and ownership of commodities stored in UAE-based facilities – and is securely held by Brink’s.

“When we unveiled this 1,971kg Guinness World Record silver bar at the Dubai Precious Metals Conference last November, we set out a clear ambition to take it from a physical record into a practical example of commodity tokenisation, with the DMCC-Vara tokenisation framework as the roadmap. Today, we are delivering on that ambition,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive officer of DMCC.

Paul Boots, senior director and head of sector development at Vara, said the project “demonstrates how Dubai can bring together established commodities infrastructure, regulated virtual asset issuance, institutional custody and blockchain technology to turn tokenisation from concept into a practical, investable product.”

Scott Thiel, co-founder and CEO of Tokinvest, said the offering opens up an asset class previously out of reach for most investors.

“Until now, owning something like the world’s largest silver bar was simply beyond the reach of almost every investor. Tokenisation changes that,” he said, adding that eligible investors, including retail investors, can access the Arva from September 7, with secondary-market trading opening soon after.