World’s financial leaders set to gather for inaugural Abu Dhabi Finance Week in Nov

Following the global success of ADGM’s popular Fintech Abu Dhabi festival, ADFW will further build on the emirate’s position as a world-class financial hub

The week-long event will be organised in association with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) ADGM’s Strategic Economic Partner. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 5:54 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 7:29 PM

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has unveiled a ground-breaking flagship platform, the ‘Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW)’, which is set to run between November 14, 2022 and November 20, 2022.

The week-long event will be organised in association with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) ADGM’s Strategic Economic Partner.

The event will be staged across twelve events, congregating global financial market leaders from a wide array of backgrounds and expertise such as financial technology & innovation, start-ups & enterprises, venture funding & investments, asset management & capital markets, planet & society, and related economic policies & regulations that are being introduced globally.

With the inclusion of the Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival, the event will witness the likes of John Collison, Founder of a $95 billion start-up, Stripe and New York Stock Exchange Chairman, Jeff Sprecher along with global banking CEOs and more, returning as speakers and part of ADFW 2022.

New interesting introductions to the event include Crypto Abu Dhabi, Start-up Campus, the R.A.C.E. (Regulation, Awareness, Collaboration, Ecosystem) sustainability summit and Asset Abu Dhabi which will host around 300 senior investors from 30 countries, with $4 trillion+ of assets under management

Commenting on the launch of ADFW, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman, ADGM said: “As I look back on the past successes of Fintech Abu Dhabi’s Editions, and head to what comes next, I see us amid an exciting transformational era. We are on the cusp of a new, digital future, and making progress on a continuum of highly significant and progressive economic challenges. Harnessing these exciting opportunities regionally and internationally is of prime importance to ADGM. This pioneering edition of the ADFW looks to achieve that and couldn’t have been timed better.”

“ADFW plays the role of an innovative platform, convening the leadership of the global financial markets to engage, connect, and collaborate on various facets of change we are witnessing while bolstering Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international financial hub. The cross-border attention garnered by Abu Dhabi from the global financial community and the global reach established by the investment landscape in the Emirate is gradually leading it to be recognised as the ‘Capital of capital’. The first edition of ADFW is the brainchild of these ideas and aims to start in-depth discussions on these topics with an enriched multitude of financial industry leaders from every corner of the world. We look forward to bringing this ground-breaking flagship event to the global financial community” Al Zaabi added.

Mohamed Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said: “The global banking and financial system is an integral part of any country’s overall macro-economic growth and development equation. Abu Dhabi Finance Week now forms a vital block in the Capital’s business events calendar. From global shifts in monetary and fiscal policies, stock markets and valuations, digital currencies, public and private equity, green financing, financial inclusion and financial regulations to many other hot topics guiding everyone’s business agenda, rest assured, this platform will work to thoroughly address and critique current financial and economic headwinds and aim to pre-empt for future movements.”

“At ADDED, we drive an integrated business-financial economic model, harnessing and growing a beneficial business network for investors and enterprises. Working closely with our colleagues at the ADGM, brings about a new era in Public-Private Partnership, as we work to shape a progressive and resilient future for the Capital’s financial sector.”, he further added.

The event is powered by ADGM in collaboration with other key government stakeholders shaping Abu Dhabi’s business ecosystem, and also draws on the analyses and expertise of a select global list of Public and Private organizations, coming together on one single platform.

