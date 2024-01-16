World Economic Forum selects UAE's Jahiz as one of the top 9 future resilience pioneers

Published: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 6:08 PM

The UAE government initiative “Jahiz”, which was launched in November 2022, was selected among the best global projects featured in the World Economic Forum’s global report “Building a Resilient Tomorrow” report, which presents the best pioneering and inspiring practices for boosting future resilience.

“Jahiz” is a proactive national initiative, developed in partnership between the Government Development and Future Office and the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, and designed to upskill government employees. It was launched by the UAE government to enhance federal government employee’s readiness for the future and provide them with the necessary skills needed to deal with future opportunities and disruptions. It does so through a customized digital platform that houses a variety of virtual modules and masterclasses. Completing the “Jahiz” program is mandatory for all employees.

The “Jahiz” initiative was chosen among more than 1,000 public and private sector projects from around the world. The WEF selected the best nine projects in three main categories that included climate, energy and food; supply chains; and organizational readiness.

One million training hours for 50,000 employees

The “Jahiz” initiative focuses on building human capital to enhance the UAE government’s readiness for the future. The initiative was selected due to its notable achievements since its launch. To date, it has contributed to upskilling 50,000 employees from more than 50 government entities, who have obtained over 800,000 badges through one million training hours. Future skills targeted by the initiative included Data & AI Skills, New Economy Skills, Digital Skills and skills to enhance productivity and accelerate achievement.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Chairwoman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, stated that the WEF’s selection of “Jahiz” is considered a global testament of the UAE government’s success in enhancing future readiness. She highlighted that the UAE government is keen to cooperate with the private sector through the Jahiz initiative, which exemplifies the best models of cooperation and integration between the public and private sectors in the UAE to enhance people’s readiness for the future. “We have established partnerships with more than 18 global companies and leading government entities to provide the best expertise and continuous learning experiences in specialized fields in order to build qualitative skills and provide customized educational paths” she added.