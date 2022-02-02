Workplace culture key to employee retention

Over 40 per cent of the global workforce is considering leaving their employer in 2022, research shows

An increasing number of UAE professionals say that their organisations are falling behind in terms of culture measurement and communications

Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 4:45 PM

Organisations across the UAE which fail to properly manage their workplace culture are in danger of their employees leaving for greener pastures, new research has shown.

According to the ‘together 2021 UAE Culture Survey’, business professionals across the UAE are increasingly highlighting the importance of good organisational culture, especially now as the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic have accelerated discussions centered around employee health and wellbeing.

The results of the survey showed that six out of 10 UAE professionals said that organisational culture was “extremely important” to them. In addition, nine out of 10 said that they would consider leaving their jobs because of a poor workplace culture. Close to 35 per cent of respondents feel that their companies are failing to measure corporate culture, with a further 29 per cent saying that a business leader’s priority should be to create clarity around a business vision, purpose, and values.

Lucy d’Abo, CEO of ‘together’, a workplace culture consultancy, told Khaleej Times that the right workplace culture can be a business’ “superpower”.

“It is the rocket fuel that powers company success,” she said. “Culture isn’t an add-on or a box to tick, it is an intentional and essential part of corporate strategy.”

She defined a superpower culture as an organisation that has these six-key ingredients, which can turn a corporation into a co-operation: a progressive leadership who are open to change; an aligned and engaged workforce driving performance; a clear strategy with articulated values and purpose; a care for people, integrity, and culturally sensitive; clear and consistent communication, active listening, and recognition at all levels; and actively adopting global best practices and ESG principles.

Lucy d’Abo noted that the findings of the survey should “ring alarm bells” for UAE businesses, as many of them are falling far behind in terms of culture measurement and communications. “Many CEOs either let culture go unmanaged or relegate it to the HR function, where it becomes a secondary concern for the business. Our findings show leaders need to re-evaluate their involvement and the importance of workplace culture, with a third of respondents saying their companies are not even measuring corporate culture and 43 per cent saying that they looked to the CEO and board of directors to set the direction on corporate culture.”

The survey results also suggest that there are parallels with the UAE experiencing similar sentiments within its workforce compared with the rest of the world. According to the Global Microsoft Work Trend Index 2021, over 40 per cent of the global workforce is considering leaving their employer this year and Forbes magazine ranks culture amongst its top three most important Future of Work trends.

Several topics have been at the center of dialogues regarding company culture and management, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Chief among them are discussions about remote working, which have accelerated since the start of the global pandemic, says Asslan Salloum, Unified Communications and Collaboration lead for the Middle East, Africa & Turkey regions at Avaya.

“Too often, when we speak about remote working, we slip into conversations about the pre-pandemic period and the post-pandemic era,” he said. “But, when it comes to work, we don’t need to be forced into such a binary choice. It’s unlikely that, after the new ways of working that emerged over the last two years, we’ll go back to something like the situation in 2019, with the majority of people working together in an office. But, it’s equally unlikely that no-one will ever return to the office in post-pandemic era.”

“This is why, instead of referring to remote work, we at Avaya prefer the term ‘work from anywhere’, and that’s how our customers are approaching the future of work,” Salloum said. “They’re addressing what has worked for the employee experience over the past two years, while also looking at how they can improve. For example, they’re enabling employees with what they need to work from anywhere, but they’re also taking steps to ensure that workers aren’t tied to screens for eight hours a day, perhaps by encouraging people to come into an office space and collaborate in-person a few times a week.”

Salloum also noted that by leveraging the power of platforms like Avaya Spaces, which is a Workstream Collaboration (WSC) solution, organisations have everything that they need to make the blended work approach work

Gartner predicts that by the end of next year, 70 per cent of teams will rely on Workstream Collaboration as their primary means of communicating, coordinating, and sharing information.

What does this look like in action? Salloum says that, in a nutshell, it means combining the best of the pre and post-pandemic eras. It means you can quickly initiate video and content-sharing meetings anytime and anywhere. “You can upload notes and ideas before, during, and after meetings, and you can take advantage off spontaneous moments of inspiration - the kind you get when everyone is in the same physical space verbally brainstorming.”

