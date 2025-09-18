Women are changing the face of investing in the UAE 

Women are no longer on the sidelines of the UAE’s financial markets. Far from being cautious newcomers, women in the UAE are building diversified portfolios, aligning with growth sectors, and showing striking confidence in both the local economy and the long-term outlook of UAE companies, a studt showed on Thursday.

eToro’s latest survey reveals that among UAE investors, women are leading in savings and pensions, with higher participation rates than men in both areas. Eighty one per cent have a savings account (vs. 74 per cent of men), and 26 per cent invest in pensions (vs. 12 per cent of men). More than half (54 per cent) also hold crypto, highlighting their openness to emerging asset classes.

Dr Heloise Greeff, a popular investor at eToro, remarks that women are also seasoned participants. More than 70 per cent have been investing for more than three years, and a small but notable proportion (5 per cent) have more than a decade of experience. They are also much more likely than men to hold their investments for years (43 per cent of women vs. 30 per cent of men), reinforcing their steady, long-term commitment.

This aligns closely with their primary financial goals. While women share the same top ambition as men — achieving financial independence (52 per cent women vs. 51 per cent men) — they are more likely to invest with long-term security in mind (49 per cent women vs. 46 per cent men).

Real estate (44 per cent) and financial services (54 per cent) dominate their sector allocations, but their ambitions extend further. In the next three months, many women investors plan to increase their allocations in renewables (39 per cent), healthcare (38 per cent), technology (36 per cent), and discretionary consumer goods (38 per cent). This approach aligns closely with the UAE’s broader growth agenda, signaling that women are proactively and strategically anticipating its next moves.

Women investors in the UAE are also responsive to market developments. Results show that a combined 91 per cent have already adjusted (46 per cent) or are planning to adjust (45 per cent) their portfolios in response to global trade tensions and tariff announcements.

Both women and men view gold (50 per cent vs. 49 per cent) and real estate (44 per cent vs. 45 per cent) as reliable assets during periods of volatility. However, differences emerge in asset classes: men are notably more likely to favour crypto (52 per cent vs. 38 per cent of women), while women show greater preference for local equities (35 per cent vs. 26 per cent of men) and cash holdings (26 per cent vs. 19 per cent). These patterns suggest that in a volatile market environment, women tend to prioritise relatively stable or familiar asset classes, whereas men demonstrate a stronger inclination toward higher-risk digital assets.

What clearly unites both genders, however, is their overwhelming confidence in the local economy. 92 per cent of both men and women are confident in the current UAE economy, with similar trust in the long-term performance of UAE-listed companies (92 per cent men, 91 per cent women). Optimism is firm across everyone, with 81 per cent of women and 82 per cent of men expecting significant market gains in the next 12 months.

These insights challenge long-standing stereotypes. Women in the UAE are showing they are comfortable blending traditional and alternative assets, adept at identifying growth sectors, and willing to commit to a long-term view. They are experienced, empowered, and increasingly influential in setting the tone for the UAE’s investment future.

This evolution is not happening in isolation. National initiatives such as the UAE Gender Balance Council and the National Financial Inclusion Strategy are enabling an environment for women to expand their financial literacy, access investment opportunities, and secure their independence. The result is a growing cohort of female investors who are not only managing their personal wealth but also contributing to the resilience and dynamism of the UAE’s financial markets.