WLP welcomes 14 strategic Vietnamese partners to its growing network

The programme now has strategic partners in 29 global hubs in over 45 countries worldwide, offering customised benefits for its members to reduce costs, save time, remove trade barriers, unlock multimodal trade, smooth the overall trade journey for traders and facilitate access to global markets

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 3:36 PM

World Logistics Passport (WLP), a Dubai-led global initiative designed to smooth the flow of world trade, has welcomed 14 Vietnamese partners to its global freight loyalty programme, to promote logistics business and benefit the traders and freight forwarders.

The agreements come after collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam (MOIT), Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) and the UAE Embassy in Vietnam.

Launched in 2020, the programme now has strategic partners in 29 global hubs in over 45 countries worldwide, offering customised benefits for its members to reduce costs, save time, remove trade barriers, unlock multimodal trade, smooth the overall trade journey for traders and facilitate access to global markets.

The two signing ceremonies were held in Ha Noi and Ho Chi Minh cities, and signed by Abdulla AlSuwaidi, WLP’s Global Hubs and Partners Manager, with dignitaries and representatives from public and private sector in the logistics industry.

It was attended by Dr Bader Abdulla AlMatrooshi, UAE ambassador to Vietnam; Tran Hoang Hai, deputy director-general of MOIT; Le Duy Hiep, chairman of VLA; alongside other government officials.

In Hanoi city, WLP signed five partnership agreements with; Vietnam Airlines (VNA), Railway Transport and Trade Joint Stock Company (Ratraco), T&Y Superport Vinh Phuc Joint Stock Company (Vietnam SuperPortTM), Vietnam Shippers’ Council (VNSC), and Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association (Vicofa).

In Ho Chi Minh city, WLP signed other agreements with; T&M Forwarding Limited (T&M Forwarding), Asean Cargo Gateway Joint Stock Company (ACG), DTK Logistics Solutions Limited Liability Company (DTK), VietJet Aviation Joint Stock Company (Vietjet Air), Sotrans Logistics One Member Company Limited (Sotrans Logistics), Lotus Joint Venture Company (Lotus Port), Gemadept Corporation (Gemadept), Saigon Premier Container Terminal (SPCT) and Saigon Port Joint Stock Company (SGP).

These bring the total number of partners in Vietnam to 20.

Dr Bader Abdulla AlMatrooshi said the UAE is Vietnam’s biggest trade partner in the Middle East with approximately $8 billion of trade last year.

"With unique business initiatives like WLP, we will see even bigger trade volumes by enhancing the economic and trade benefits to the member partners of its network. Therefore, we expect more partners to join. We look forward to further working with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and other Vietnamese government entities to take our bilateral relations to new heights."

Tran Hoang Hai said: "Facilitating trade and improving national competitiveness has always been important to the trade industry and the national logistics ecosystem in Vietnam. With the launch of the WLP programme in the country, I hope our logistics industry will achieve a lot of success and enhance Vietnam's logistics connectivity with the world through WLP’s network."

Le Duy Hiep said: "The successful implementation of the WLP programme will help conduct trade and logistics activities between Vietnam and the countries in WLP’s network more smoothly, especially the markets of Africa and Latin America, where Vietnamese businesses do not have strong direct logistics relationships. As WLP’s partner in Vietnam, VLA will make every effort to promote WLP to a great success."

Abdulla AlSuwaidi WLP is a network of multilateral trade that aims to create frictionless trade beyond borders.

"We provide tailored benefits to help traders save costs and time and open new market opportunities. We are strategically selecting the right partners in the logistics and supply chain industry to address trade barriers and work towards increasing various import and export commodities across all hubs."

— business@khaleejtimes.com