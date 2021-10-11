WJMES 2021 welcomed over than 60,000 visitors
The 48th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES) has concluded, with more than 60,000 visitors arriving to experience the latest in jewellery designs, watches, and goldware.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the event was organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
More than 350 exhibitors from the most prestigious local and international houses and brands took part in the event. This year's edition was characterised by the special participation of Italy with a pavilion that included 47 companies that showcased their state-of-the-art innovations from traditional to modern jewellery.
On the sidelines of the event, meetings were held with a delegation from Russia, during which it was agreed that they would participate in the next year’s edition with a country pavilion that would welcome several leading Russian jewellery brands and companies.
Emirati companies that took part in the event recorded a remarkable presence with creative products simulating the Emirati heritage and jewels that combined together elegance and modernity. The “Emirati Goldsmiths” platform, which brought together 14 Emirati jewellery designers, also served as an additional attraction for visitors to view the latest innovations of young and creative Emirati talents in the industry.
"We are pleased with WJMES's overwhelming success. This is confirmed by the willingness of the exhibiting companies to take part in the upcoming editions. The event has also successfully attracted new countries added to the large number of the participating ones, which reflects the importance of the exhibition in enhancing the country's competitiveness as a global hub for the gold and jewelry trade," said Saif Mohammad Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.
Sultan Shattaf, director of Sales and Marketing Department, Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the impressive turnout of visitors is the result of the efforts made by the centre to attract as many international exhibitors as possible. This diversity of exhibitors has contributed to showcasing a wide range of the latest fashion lines and modern designs from various markets around the globe at very competitive prices with a golden opportunity to win valuable prizes, added Shattaf.
