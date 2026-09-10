Wizz Air returns to Dubai and Abu Dhabi: UAE-Europe airfares could drop up to 20%

Wizz Air’s return to Dubai and Abu Dhabi could signal a drop in airfares, travel experts say, as the presence of an ultra-low-cost carrier could create a stronger price benchmark for other airlines.

Some travel agents estimate that there could be a10 to 20 per cent downward pressure on economy fares on routes where Wizz Air directly competes.

However, it is not expected of the entire UAE-EU market to fall by that amount as fares will still be influenced by other factors like fuel prices, seasonality, and demand, said Bharat Aidasani, director of Pluto Travels.

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"The biggest impact will probably be on price-sensitive leisure travellers, forcing full-service and other low-cost carriers to become more competitive,” he told Khaleej Times. “I would expect 10–20 per cent approximate downward pressure on economy fares on routes where Wizz Air directly competes, particularly during off-peak periods.”

The ultra-low-cost budget airline announced on Tuesday that it will begin operating in Dubai and Abu Dhabi after almost a year of pulling out from its joint venture with Abu Dhabi-based ADQ. It cited “supply chain constraints, geopolitical instability, and limited market access” as the reasons for suspending its Abu Dhabi operations.

More affordable options

Geoffrey Salatan, founder and CEO Geof Travel, said that the presence of an ultra-low-cost carrier generally increases competition and gives price-sensitive travellers another option.

In his view, gauging an exact percentage reduction would be “premature”, as airfares are dynamic and depend on several factors. “We may see the most noticeable impact during off-peak periods and on destinations where Wizz Air adds meaningful additional capacity,” he said.

Tickets as low as Dh289

The travel agent explained that its low-cost model could make European travel more accessible to a broader segment of UAE residents. It would also encourage travellers to explore less traditional destinations in Central and Eastern Europe, which is where Wizz Air generally operates in.

Khaleej Times tracked the flight prices to Budapest, Hungary from Dubai and Abu Dhabi based on Wizz Air’s website.

Here are the following rates for October 25 (as of Thursday), when flight operations will commence:

Dubai to Budapest: Dh289 for regular price; Dh244 for Wizz Discount Club price.

Abu Dhabi to Budapest: Dh449 for regular price; Dh404 for Wizz Discount Club price.

For flights closer to the school winter break, which begins from December 14, 2026 to January 3, 2027 under the Ministry of Education’s calendar, fares can reach up to Dh2,009.

Other destinations, according to the website, include Sofia, Larnaca, Katowice, Kraków, Bucharest Baneasa, Bucharest Otopeni, and Cluj-Napoca.

When is the best time to book?

Airfares could drastically increase closer to the departure date, so Aidasani, of Pluto Travels, advises booking 6-12 weeks before normal travel periods. For peak periods, however, 3-6 months is recommended.

Moreover, with ultra-low-cost airlines like Wizz Air, the cheapest fare buckets are limited. “Once those seats are sold, the price can increase significantly,” Aidasani said.