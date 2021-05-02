Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operates two flights a week to Greece

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi currently flies to Thessaloniki every Thursday.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest national airline of the UAE, will continue to fly to Greece twice a week, providing UAE residents with exciting travel opportunities and experiences over the summer period and beyond.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi currently flies to Thessaloniki every Thursday and as of July will fly twice per week on Thursdays and Sundays, while to Athens every Friday and as of June twice per week on Mondays and Fridays. Fares start as low as Dh199, with tickets on sale on wizzair.com (which also has an Arabic booking website) and the airline’s mobile app.

Since April 19, permanent residents of UAE can enter Greece without being quarantined. They must provide a negative PCR test taken by swab up to 72 hours before the arrival, or hold a certificate of vaccination in English issued by a public authority. The vaccination needs to have been completed at least 14 days before arrival to Greece. The certificate should include the full name of the passenger, the type of vaccine, the number of doses taken and the dates.

Kees Van Schaick, managing director, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “With travel restrictions easing for UAE residents wanting to fly to Greece and the summer heat of the UAE fast approaching, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is ideally positioned to offer safe, efficient, hassle-free, ultra-low fare travel options. Athens and Thessaloniki provide incredible historic and cultural experiences and we look forward to enabling people to witness all that Greece has to offer.”

Passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures introduced by the local health authorities and are encouraged to make all purchases prior to the flight online (e.g. checked in luggage, WIZZ Priority, fast security track), to minimize any possible physical contact at the airport.

With a fleet composed of brand new Airbus A321neo aircraft, the airline will have the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region.

— business@khaleejtimes.com