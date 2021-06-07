Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches flights to new summer holiday destinations

Passengers must provide a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival, or hold a vaccination certificate.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest national airline of the UAE, has announced an exciting list of new destinations in time for the summer. Amongst the new destinations include Greek islands of Mykonos, Rhodes and Crete. Flights to Mykonos will start on July 7, Crete on July 9, and Rhodes on July 12.

The route to Mykonos will be operated twice per week on Wednesdays and Sundays. Rhodes will operate on Mondays and Fridays, which is also the same for Crete. Tickets will go on sale for Mykonos, Rhodes and Crete on June 7, 2021 on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app (also available in Arabic), with fares starting as low as Dh179 for all flights*.

The announcement comes as the UAE has established a travel corridor for Greece and brings Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s flight network to a total of 29 destinations.

Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “As the summer holidays are fast approaching, we’re thrilled to announce our latest destinations to the stunning Greek islands of Mykonos, Rhodes and Crete. These new routes follow the recent announcements of the UAE establishing a travel corridor with Greece which is a great step for the travel industry and tourists, as travellers seek a safe travel experience and new adventure this summer. We anticipate the new routes to be a welcome addition to our flight roster as they offer an ideal summer getaway.”

The UAE passengers can fly into Greece without needing to quarantine on arrival. They must provide a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival, or hold a vaccination certificate in English issued by a public authority, children five years of age and younger are exempted. The vaccination needs to have been completed at least 14 days before arrival to Greece. The certificate should include the full name of the passenger, the type of vaccine, the number of doses taken with their respective dates.

Travellers must also complete a Passenger Locator Form, provided electronically by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, prior to arriving at the airport. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers discounted PCR tests in Abu Dhabi. Everyone on board of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flights will have been tested prior to boarding and approved to travel in line with Abu Dhabi Airport guidelines.

When returning to Abu Dhabi, UAE residents and citizens who have been vaccinated for at least 28 days, and have received a vaccine report on the Alhosn app, will be able to fly into the UAE from Greece without having to follow quarantine restrictions. Passengers will have to take a PCR test 72 hours before departure, alongside taking another free of charge PCR test on arrival at Abu Dhabi airport and another on the sixth day after arriving. Children 12 years of age and younger are exempted.

Passengers can book tickets with WIZZ Flex, which allows flight cancellation up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 per cent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the youngest fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions, and noise footprint.

The airline has also introduced a new era of sanitised travel across its network, with enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew. — business@khaleejtimes.com