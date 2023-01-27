Wizz Air Abu Dhabi carried over 600,000 point-to-point passengers to the UAE in 2022

Airline currently flies to 36 destinations in 25 different countries from Abu Dhabi

By WAM Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 2:54 PM

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi on Friday announced its operational results for 2022, operating more than 6,000 flights and transporting more than 1.2 million travellers.

The airline carried over 600,000 point-to-point passengers to the UAE in 2022, supporting the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is looking forward to future growth, in line with the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, and further strengthen the position of the UAE as one of the best destinations in the world for tourism.

Wizz Air currently flies to a total of 36 destinations to 25 different countries from Abu Dhabi and is ready to accelerate and expand operations further in 2023.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has doubled the size of its fleet and organisation with a 100 percent growth from 4 to 8 state-of-the-art brand-new A321-neo aircraft. The average fleet age is 1 year, ensuring the airline meets its commitment to sustainability with the lowest environmental footprint in the region.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, "We are proud of all our achievements during this record-breaking year and are delighted to carry over one million passengers. We connect people to create great memories, and we would like to thank all our customers that has given us the chance to welcome them on our aircraft. Our incredible growth during 2022 reflects our commitment to making affordable travel possible for everyone and continuing the growth of the burgeoning tourism sector in the UAE."