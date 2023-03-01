Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft

Oct-Dec GDP at 4.4% as against forecast of 4.6%; manufacturing sector down 1.1%
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is ramping up operations to meet the high demand and expanding its sustainable fleet. With nine Airbus A321neo aircraft, the airline is driving ambitious growth into new territories with must-see destinations.
Set to launch this summer, the low-cost airline is commencing operations to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and the relaunch of popular routes to Larnaca, Santorini and Sohag, Egypt.
On top of the new destinations, the new aircraft will enable Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to increase its footprint on the current network with increased presence on Abu Dhabi – Tirana, Yerevan, Baku, Alexandria, Kutaisi, Athens, Almaty, Astana, Sarajevo, Ankara, Tashkent and Samarkand.
Johan Eidhagen, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, "Wizz Air is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel and liberating lives through affordable travel in the UAE and beyond. The ninth aircraft will provide an additional 30,000 ultra-low-fare seats per month, enabling us to expand our network with many incredible leisure, historic and cultural experiences making travel available for everyone."
Saudi biggest petrochemicals giant posts a net income of SR290 million ($77.28 million) in the three-month period ended December 31, down from SR4.97 billion a year earlier
Oct-Dec GDP at 4.4% as against 4.6% Reuters forecast; Oct-Dec manufacturing sector down 1.1%; Govt maintains 7% growth for 2022-23; Economists see slowing consumer demand, possible rate hike
Vodafone’s shares have fallen 15 per cent since e& first invested, as the London-listed group has struggled to improve weak performance in three out of its four biggest European markets
A good yield in Dubai today in key areas would be five per cent to six per cent
Conference aims to discuss opportunities and challenges for the leisure and entertainment industry
‘SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences’ offers 227 signature properties now available on the upper-most floors
The business results were driven by a 70% growth in overall non-food online delivery segment