  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 25, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 3, 1447 | Fajr 04:51 | DXB clear.png32.2°C

With bitcoin surging past $124,000, forex.com opens doors to 24/7 trading

As investor appetite for digital assets continues to grow, platforms are adapting to ensure accessibility matches the “always on” nature of the crypto market

Published: Thu 25 Sept 2025, 9:51 PM

Top Stories

Sharjah Police extradite wanted Interpol fraudsters to Nepal, Uzbekistan

Sharjah Police extradite wanted Interpol fraudsters to Nepal, Uzbekistan

UAE bans AI misuse of national symbols, public figures without approval

UAE bans AI misuse of national symbols, public figures without approval

KT+150 announced: 150 names you need to know

KT+150 announced: 150 names you need to know

In a year where Bitcoin reached a record high of $124,500 and Ethereum climbed to $4,955, forex.com, part of StoneX Group, has launched 24/7 cryptocurrency CFD trading, offering investors the ability to trade on weekends, seven days a week.

The move reflects a significant shift in the financial landscape. As investor appetite for digital assets continues to grow, platforms are adapting to ensure accessibility matches the “always on” nature of the crypto market. Forex.com’s expanded service allows crypto CFDs positions to be taken even during traditional market downtime. The crypto CFD Markets close Friday at 9pm UTC and reopen Saturday at 8am UTC and continuing seamlessly through the week.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Meta says it activates Facebook 'teen accounts' worldwide

thumb-image

Photos: Sharjah Ruler joins mourners at funeral prayer for late royal

thumb-image

Major Developments announces Patrice Evra as project partner for Colibri Views at landmark RAK Central event

thumb-image

NRIs in UAE: Steps to take while returning permanently to India

thumb-image

Japan PM says Palestine state recognition 'when not if'

 

This innovation comes at a time when the UAE is positioning itself as a global hub for digital finance. With frameworks from VARA and the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) supporting tokenized assets and fully backed stablecoins, the country is fostering a safe and attractive environment for investors.

“The UAE’s investment outlook for the year ahead is expected to remain positive,” says Razan Hilal, Market Analyst, CMT at Forex.com, adding: “The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has forecast a 5.4% growth rate for 2026, underpinned by the lifting of OPEC production quotas, the expansion of the digital economy, and sustained growth in tourism. This progress is helping attract foreign capital and drive structural transformation across capital markets. Asset tokenization, blockchain platforms, and emerging crypto hubs are enhancing liquidity, expanding financial inclusion, and improving the efficiency of cross-border trade.”

Alongside cryptocurrencies CFDs such as Bitcoin and Solana, Forex.com has also expanded its extended-hours initiative to include up to 160 leading stocks CFDs, from mega-caps to market movers. This integration gives traders greater flexibility across asset classes, blending traditional equities with the fast-moving digital economy.

“Cryptocurrency markets are no longer a fringe asset class; they’re central to the future of finance,” comments Hilal. “The launch of 24/7 crypto CFD trading reflects how investor behavior is evolving, particularly in regions like the Middle East, where demand for around-the-clock market access is growing rapidly. Our aim is to empower traders with the tools, access, and flexibility to stay ahead of these shifts.”

Forex.com will be showcasing their expanded offers along with powerful tools, strategies and trading platforms at the Forex Expo Dubai 2025, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on October 6th and 7th, 2025. Now in its eighth edition, the Expo has become a pivotal gathering for industry players and innovators, with Forex.com participating as a Global Sponsor.