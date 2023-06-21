Winners of ASC 2023 announced at Sheraa Sustainability Forum

Winners receive exclusive commercial deals worth Dh250,000 each

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 7:38 PM

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), has announced the winners of the Access Sharjah Challenge (ASC) 2023, a global challenge endorsed by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment that recognises innovative startups that have the answers to many of today’s most pressing challenges, and was themed after the UAE’s Year of Sustainability initiative.

The winner of the “Transforming Waste Management” vertical of ASC, is Spain’s Candam Technologies. The venture was selected by Beeah Group for its groundbreaking solution that aids waste management through affordable tech-driven return and earn initiatives that offer efficient identification and sorting of various packaging materials, and contribute to a circular economy.

The “Achieving Net Zero” winner is a homegrown startup called Green Future Project, which has been chosen by the Sharjah Sustainable City for its exceptional work in delivering a comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for ESG reporting and sustainable practices, enabling businesses to monitor, reduce, and offset their carbon footprint in real-time.

Driving positive change

The backdrop for the awarding ceremony was the Sheraa Sustainability Forum, which brought together diverse stakeholders including government entities, corporates, startups and investors to showcase their efforts in promoting sustainability and driving positive change in the nation, as well as to foster dialogue and encourage knowledge sharing and best practices to accelerate sustainable development.

The winning startups have landed exclusive high-value commercial deals worth Dh250,000 eachand will receive Sheraa’s end-to-end business setup support to launch their ventures successfully in Sharjah’s vibrant, innovation driven ecosystem. They will also benefit from the leading business incentives that founders in Sharjah are offered, alongside enjoying the unique privilege of participating in the UAE’s Year of Sustainability initiatives leading up to the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28).

Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, noted that in each winning project as well as all the submitted entries, she saw incredible and scalable solutions. “The success of each project holds great significance as it emphasises the importance of transforming societal concepts and practices towards sustainability, surpassing mere economic feasibility and prioritising the larger impact. These winners have the potential to reshape industries and pave the way for a greener future and we are extremely proud to have given them a platform to do so.”

Mohammed Al Nuaimi, acting undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said that the ministry is working on mobilising climate action efforts in cooperation with various partners within the UAE to fulfil the country’s obligations and achieve its climate and environmental goals, supporting efforts aimed at promoting sustainable practices in multiple sectors. He said: “The UAE is looking forward to hosting the Conference of the Parties (COP28) this year and aims to bring together world leaders and all relevant entities to make a tangible impact on global climate action and preserve our planet. Following the vision and directives of the wise leadership, we are working to enhance sustainable practices across various economic sectors to generate new opportunities through national climate action and to build a global model for collaborative climate action.”

Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, was equally proud of the solutions the winning startups provided, underscoring that Sharjah’s agenda has prioritised sustainability and food security through its inclusive agricultural and livestock projects that harness modern technology and creative ideas which in turn contribute to supporting and developing agritech as an essential asset to sustainable development.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Beeah Group, said: “The Access Sharjah Challenge has showcased incredible potential and tangible positive impact. We encourage all participants to leverage the unique advantages that Sharjah offers, from the invaluable mentorship and networks provided by Sheraa to the thriving ecosystem at Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park. Together, we can create a future-ready tomorrow that prioritises sustainability and lasting positive change.”

Yousif Al Mutawa, CEO of Sharjah Sustainable City, said: “With growing planetary challenges, including climate change, we must step up our efforts to find innovative and effective solutions. Sharjah Sustainable City has been at the vanguard of supporting efforts that contribute to mitigating such challenges. In line with these efforts, we are proud to have collaborated with Sheraa for the Access Sharjah Challenge, whose core focus this year was sustainability. It has been an incredible journey, and I congratulate Green Future Project for the well-deserved win. I’m sure the solutions it offers will greatly support ongoing efforts to measure and reduce CO2 emissions in the UAE and beyond.”

During the discussion, Hind Al Huwaidi from Beeah Group stressed collaboration’s transformative power in driving corporate innovation. They highlighted the importance of investing in SMEs for sustainability progress. Carl Atallah from Sharjah Sustainable City (SSC) outlined their vision as the first sustainable development in Sharjah. Their focus is on reducing carbon footprint, achieving net-zero emissions, and scaling solutions that meet city needs through process innovation. Sami Khoreibi from Incubayt Investments addressed the funding gap for early-stage sustainability startups. Incubayt aims to assist in facilitating investment into sustainability over the next 10 years, supporting impact-driven entrepreneurs from the start. Their approach involves rigorous market analysis, impact measurement, and swift deployment to create global leaders.