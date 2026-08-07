Win up to 150 grams of gold at Forex Expo Dubai

Verified Traders, Introducing Brokers, and Affiliates stand a chance to win a share of 150 grams of 24K gold while gaining access to one of the world's largest gatherings for the online trading industry

Partner Content Share:











As Forex Expo Dubai prepares for its 9th Edition on September 22–23 , 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, the event has unveiled a Gold Lucky Draw, with 150 grams of 24K gold set to be won across the two-day expo.

Open exclusively to verified traders, Introducing Brokers (IBs), and affiliates, the lucky draw rewards attendees while adding to an event already built around learning, networking, and business growth.

With 33 winners set to take home a share of 150 grams of 24K gold, this year's Gold Lucky Draw will be distributed across the following prize categories:

1 winner of a 50grams 24K gold bar

2 winners of 10grams 24K gold bars

10 winners of 4grams 24K gold bars

20 winners of 2grams 24K gold coin

While lucky draw winners will take home gold, every participant will have the opportunity to build new partnerships, gain fresh market insights, and connect with companies shaping the future of online trading.

Five halls. one global trading landscape

Across five halls, Forex Expo Dubai 2026 will bring together 250+ exhibitors and 100+ speakers, featuring leading brokerages, fintech companies, liquidity providers, payment providers, trading technology firms, and financial services companies from around the world.

Attendees can discover new products and services, compare trading platforms, meet solution providers, and engage directly with businesses driving the evolution of online trading.

For those looking to stay ahead of the curve, the conference programme will feature discussions on market trends, regulation, trading strategies, and the future of online trading.

Raising the standard for industry events

The 9th edition introduces expanded experiences designed around the needs of its key attendee groups.

Verified traders gain access to dedicated seminar sessions, the Traders Lounge, and the Traders Clinic, where they can pre-book one-to-one sessions with market experts.

Introducing Brokers can participate in the dedicated IB Programme, connect with brokers to discuss partnership models and rebate structures, and access the IB Lounge for focused networking.

Beyond these dedicated experiences, attendees can explore live product demonstrations, private meeting zones, pre-bookable meetings through the official event app, and side events taking place before and after the expo - creating more ways to learn, build relationships, and discover new opportunities.



*T&C apply