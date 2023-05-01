Will provisions are final for settlement of property ownership

A probate certificate issued by the court will be the ultimate document

If the son is named in the will as the sole legatee as per family traditions, the son alone will have the right to inherit the property. Photo for illustrative purposes only. - KT File

By N.R.I. Problems/H. P. Ranina Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 1:47 PM

Question: A family property is in my name. Upon the death of my father, my sister has raised a dispute in respect of the will executed by my father. She has engaged the services of a lawyer in order to claim a share for herself in the property. According to my family traditions, the land and house belonging to the father goes to the son upon his death. Should I fight her in court or arrive at an out of court settlement with her?

ANSWER: Since your father has executed a will, the property will be inherited by the person(s) mentioned in the will. If more than one person is mentioned, the property will be inherited by such persons in the stipulated share mentioned for each person mentioned in the will. If no share is stipulated, all the legatees will have a share in the property equally. A probate application will have to be made by the executor of the will to the testamentary court, which has jurisdiction over the area where the land and building are situated. If the son is named in the will as the sole legatee as per family traditions, the son alone will have the right to inherit the property and the sister challenging the will would not succeed. A probate certificate issued by the court will be the ultimate document to establish the son’s legal title to the property. Therefore, the question of making an out of court settlement in these circumstances does not arise.

Question: Is the Indian government taking any action or coming up with regulations to cover crypto assets? There is a feeling in certain quarters that these assets are causing financial instability.

ANSWER: The Indian government is not acting on its own because a single nation cannot deal with challenges affecting global economic stability. Therefore, at a recently concluded meeting of the G20 nations, it has been decided to arrive at a coordinated global understanding for regulating crypto assets. All the 20 nations are of the view that crypto assets, particularly those not backed by any sovereign assets or guarantee, can cause macro economic instability. During the session on global economy and international financial architecture, this issue has been discussed in the backdrop of a research paper prepared by the International Monetary Fund as well as the paper presented by the Financial Stability Board. Based on these two papers, a synthesis paper is being prepared. A common understanding will be reached in the coming weeks on fostering a conducive environment for economic recovery and growth as well as for ensuring that the most vulnerable sections of the public are adequately protected.

Question: Pollution levels in metropolitan cities in India are increasing. Is there any hope for a better environment in urban India?

ANSWER: It is true that pollution levels are increasing, but metros like Mumbai are making efforts to reduce pollution with more and more electric vehicles, including two and three wheelers, being registered every day. Cars that are more than 20 years old are being scrapped mandatorily. Further, steps are being taken by the municipal corporation to increase the urban forest cover. This is done by using a method developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki to develop dense forests in constrained areas. This method ensures that the growth of trees is ten times faster. The absorption of carbon dioxide is thirty per cent more than in conventional forests. No chemical fertilisers are needed for these trees which grow by one metre every year. Several Indian companies are contributing to the municipal corporation from their corporate social responsibility funds, which are mandatorily set aside from annual profits under the provisions of the Companies Act.

H. P. Ranina is a practising lawyer, specialising in tax and exchange management laws of India.