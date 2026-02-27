Will Dubai parking fees increase in 2026? Parkin CEO responds

Parkin Company, the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, has submitted its application to increase parking tariffs in the city, in line with the concession agreement signed with the regulator, Roads and Transport Authority, a senior official said on Friday.

“As per our concession agreement with the RTA, we have an obligation to request a tariff adjustment every two years. The first is in February 2026. We are working according to the concession agreement. The idea is not to inflate or hide prices,” Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, told Khaleej Times in an interview on Friday.

However, he said there’s “no guarantee” that rates will increase as it’s subject to discusion with the government and approval by the authorities.

As reported on Wednesday, the company submitted a request in February 2026 to the RTA for adjustments to the parking tariff and seasonal card structure. If approved, this would increase the weighted-average public parking tariff.

The average hourly cost of paid parking in Dubai increased by 51 per cent in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the same period last year. The weighted average hourly tariff increased to Dh3.03 per hour in July–September 2025 – up from Dh2.01, after the introduction of the variable parking tariff in April.

“It's all about planning to adjust for inflation and ensure that our prices are aligned with the market as we also continue to invest in providing world-class parking experiences to our customers. The revision is at the hands of the government, which regulates the tariffs. We are just submitting as per the conditions of the concession agreement,” said Al Ali.

Parkin said in its annual financial statement that RTA had confirmed receipt of its proposal and will undertake a detailed review before approaching the Executive Council of Dubai for guidance and final approval.

“We’re transparent in our process, and we'll keep our customers informed as we start implementing,” he added.