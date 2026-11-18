For many expatriate workers in the UAE, the end-of-service benefit, often called gratuity, is the main retirement savings they have. A senior Deloitte adviser says it was never meant to carry that weight.

"End-of-service should be seen for what it is: a bridge to a proper retirement strategy," said Martin McGuigan, Partner, Global Employer Services at Deloitte Middle East.

The benefit is capped at two years of basic pay, he noted, which leaves little room once the salary stops. "Few of us could make it more than two years on 60% of our current total fixed pay," he said.

Newer options are now on the table. The UAE has introduced voluntary workplace savings schemes, including DEWS, which covers staff in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Instead of a promised lump sum at the end of a job, the employer pays into a savings fund as the employee works.

Uptake has been slow. McGuigan said DEWS "has not gained traction" among DIFC employees. Recent changes to the law are extending the idea to onshore companies, but "take-up levels remain low despite it being the right thing for long-term employee financial wellbeing," he said.

He said employees need help building the habit. "Employee education on the importance of saving is crucial to create a culture of saving," he said, adding that employers should take "a more paternalistic approach", steering staff towards reputable providers "who can be trusted to deliver long-term savings advice rather than pursue quick commission payments."

Employers have their own reasons to look at the change. Companies that keep the traditional model "must continue to account for historical service liabilities," McGuigan said. "There are real savings for companies that settle their liabilities monthly and discharge all future responsibility for servicing the debt to the employee," he added. A funded approach can also provide "greater cost predictability" and support long-term financial planning, he said.

Deloitte's modelling shows the scale. For a company with a fixed-pay spend of Dh100 million, end-of-service liabilities under the traditional approach come to DH68.3 million, against Dh27.0 million with a fund-based approach, a net saving of Dh41.2 million. At Dh1 billion in fixed pay, the saving reaches Dh412.3 million. The calculation assumes a 30-year tenure, a 6 per cent average annual pay rise and basic salary making up 60 per cent of fixed pay.

"Moving away from end-of-service has huge bottom-line improvement potential for companies," McGuigan said.

The change also bears on hiring and keeping people. "The UAE introduced end-of-service benefits 50 years ago, and employee expectations have continued to evolve since then," he said. Financial wellbeing "can be a powerful tool for improving retention when used effectively."

Deloitte is advocating end-of-service replacement through flexible benefits, which McGuigan said "have the potential to strengthen employee retention and attraction" by supporting long-term financial wellbeing.