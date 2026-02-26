Why travel agents still matter in a digital-first world

I’ve been hearing this question for years now — sometimes directly, sometimes implied.

“Do travel agents still matter?”

It usually comes up whenever there’s a new platform, a new app, or a new promise that travel can now be done entirely on your own. Faster. Cheaper. One click and done.

Most people today can book a flight or a hotel in a few minutes. Globally, more than 70% of travellers now book online, especially for short, straightforward trips.

But booking is not travel. And travel has not become simpler. In fact, it has become more fragile.

What digital platforms have really done is move complexity behind the screen.

The traveller sees options. Prices. Availability. What they don’t see are the layers underneath — airspace permissions, regulatory shifts, visa nuances, transit rules that change quietly and without warning. When everything aligns, it feels seamless. When it doesn’t, things unravel very quickly.

In the Middle East, we see this every day. This is one of the fastest-growing travel regions in the world. A missed connection can mean a missed visa window, an invalid transit, or a traveller stuck between jurisdictions. These are not fringe cases, nor are they outliers. No platform warns you about that in real time. People need experience that understands their requirements and responds accordingly.

One thing we’ve learned over time is this: travellers don’t wake up wanting a travel agent. They want certainty - hence they prefer to speak to a human even after using AI tools to get an idea of their itinerary.

They want to know that someone has thought through what happens if something goes wrong and has the experience & the wherewithal to navigate any issues that may arise. Not theoretically — practically.

This is why, even in highly digital markets, complex travel still moves through human hands. When flights are cancelled or borders shift overnight, travellers don’t want more options. They want answers. They want accountability. They want someone to take responsibility. That’s not something technology is built for yet.

This region is diverse, regulated, and constantly evolving.

A single itinerary here might involve multiple nationalities, multiple carriers, and multiple rulebooks. Add to that changing diplomatic realities and weather disruptions, and suddenly “self-service” becomes guesswork.