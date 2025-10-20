Why the future of global healthcare lies beyond borders

Global healthcare challenges are no longer bound by borders, and neither should solutions.

The acquisition of Moldova’s leading dialysis provider, BB Hamodialyse, by our Dubai-based group, Africa Capital, represents more than an investment. It’s a blueprint for how emerging markets can collaborate to deliver quality care at scale.

Moldova, a small Eastern European nation, has quietly built one of the most cost-effective dialysis systems in Europe. By turning it into a regional hub for innovation and training, we aim to export its success model to regions like Africa and the Middle East, where dialysis access remains critically low.

The need is urgent. In the GCC alone, diabetes-driven kidney disease is rising at an alarming rate, while healthcare costs continue to climb. Leveraging Moldova’s experience, our goal is to provide affordable dialysis care without sacrificing quality, supported by medical training and technology exchange.

Dubai plays a pivotal role in this vision. Its position as a global innovation hub and bridge between continents allows partnerships like these to thrive. The UAE’s National Strategy for Healthcare Innovation reflects the same values - using collaboration and knowledge exchange to create sustainable impact.

In a post-pandemic world, the future of healthcare depends on integration, not isolation. By connecting the capabilities of nations like Moldova with the reach of hubs like Dubai, we can redefine what access, affordability, and excellence truly mean.

When global collaboration meets purpose, healthcare becomes a shared responsibility.

The writer is Chairman, Africa Capital.