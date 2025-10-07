White Rock Investment Partners to power innovation in space, fintech, and defence

Entrepreneur and investor Chase Ergen has announced the official launch of White Rock Investment Partners, a global investment firm designed to accelerate innovation in the satellite, fintech, and defense sectors. Headquartered in the United States with affiliate offices in Switzerland and the UAE, the firm partners with entrepreneurs worldwide to provide growth capital, strategic guidance, and global market access.

“Too often, investors only bring money to the table,” said Ergen, Founder and Managing Partner of White Rock Investment Partners. “At White Rock, we roll up our sleeves and work directly with founders to build enduring businesses, shape strategy, and unlock long-term value. Our goal is to help visionary entrepreneurs scale technologies that will change the way the world connects, transacts, and defends itself.”

White Rock Investment Partners will focus on companies driving advancements in satellite and space technologies, fintech and digital assets, as well as defence and security innovation. By targeting both early-stage disruptors and late-stage growth companies, the firm seeks to bridge the gap between capital and strategic partnerships. Its investment strategy reflects a commitment not only to financial returns but also to shaping industries that underpin global communications, financial systems, and security infrastructures.

With the launch of White Rock, Ergen is extending a career that spans technology, media, and finance into one of the most critical investment frontiers of the modern era. By combining disciplined capital deployment with hands-on entrepreneurial collaboration, the firm aims to redefine what it means to be a global investment partner.