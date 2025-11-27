White Friday in the UAE: Strategic shoppers redefine value beyond discounts

White Friday has become a defining moment in the UAE’s retail calendar, signaling not just a rush for deals but a shift in how consumers approach shopping.

According to Stefano Martinelli, Vice President for Amazon in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey, “Consumers in the UAE have become far more intentional in how they approach shopping. They’re weighing value, convenience, and reliability together, rather than looking at price alone.”

This evolution is backed by numbers. Nearly half of UAE shoppers (49 per cent) plan to spend more this White Friday compared to last year, and while 77 per cent still enjoy the thrill of securing great prices, expectations have expanded. “Shoppers want trusted products, reliable stock availability, an easy checkout process, and fast delivery — essentially a seamless shopping experience from start to finish,” Martinelli explains.

Strategic behaviour is on the rise. About 33 per cent of consumers create detailed shopping lists and budgets before making purchases, and 38 per cent plan to shop primarily during major sales events to stretch their dirhams further. Delivery has become a critical factor: 80 per cent say fast and reliable delivery helps them feel more relaxed, and 74 per cent value knowing exactly when their purchases will arrive. “What was once considered a premium service has now become a fundamental expectation,” Martinelli notes.

White Friday’s timing amplifies its importance. It coincides with winter preparations and family gatherings, driving demand across categories. Clothing, shoes, and accessories lead the list for 68 per cent of shoppers, followed by electronics (52 per cent) and beauty products (44 per cent). Essentials matter too — 48 per cent stock up on pantry staples and household supplies, while 39 per cent add fresh or refrigerated foods to their baskets. “White Friday has grown into something far beyond a sales event. It marks the beginning of the year-end shopping season,” says Martinelli.

Value remains the ultimate benchmark, but its definition has evolved. “Shoppers in the UAE have a sophisticated understanding of value that goes well beyond the price tag,” Martinelli explains. For many, value means authenticity, trusted brands, and an experience that feels smooth from start to finish. Diversity of choice plays a role too: 74 per cent say having more options reduces stress and builds confidence in their decisions.

Trust underpins consumer confidence. Easy returns and responsive customer service rank high, with 82 per cent saying these factors make them feel safer buying online. Technology is also shaping habits — 84 per cent of shoppers are likely to use AI-driven features to simplify and personalize their experience. “Customers know they can count on a reliable and trusted shopping experience. That confidence turns one-time deal seekers into strategic shoppers,” Martinelli adds.

White Friday, therefore, is more than a shopping spree — it’s a mirror of a market that’s becoming smarter, more strategic, and deeply focused on convenience and reliability. For retailers, meeting these expectations isn’t optional; it’s the key to winning consumer trust in a region where value is defined by more than just the price tag.