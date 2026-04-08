When crisis hits, your money listens to your fear first

Nobody wakes up and decides to make a bad financial decision. It happens more quietly than that, a sleepless night, a headline that does not let you go, a conversation with a neighbour who has already moved their savings into gold. And then, before you have had time to think it through, you are on the phone to your bank.

I have had enough conversations over the years to know that financial crises do not just shake portfolios. They shake the people behind them. They surface anxieties about things far bigger than money i.e., security, belonging, the futures we have mapped out for our children. When the world feels unstable, money becomes a stand-in for everything we are afraid of losing. And that is when it stops behaving like a financial instrument and starts behaving like an emotion.

This is not a character flaw. It is, in fact, deeply human. Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman established that the vast majority of our financial decisions are driven not by logic, but by feeling. Fear is particularly powerful. It narrows our thinking, shortens our time horizon, and makes the thing that feels safest doing something, anything seem wiser than it actually is.

“Fear narrows our thinking, shortens our time horizon, and makes doing something, anything, feel wiser than it actually is.”

The cruel irony of financial crises is this: they arrive precisely when our capacity to think clearly is at its lowest. Markets fall. Tension rises. Colleagues begin making quiet plans. And in that environment, the brain does what evolution designed it to do, it acts. The problem is that evolution designed us to run from lions, not to manage long-term investment portfolios.

The pattern that keeps repeating

There is a particular sequence I have seen play out, across markets and across decades. When uncertainty sets in, people often make three predictable moves in quick succession. They sell holdings to raise cash, convinced that liquidity is the same as safety. They wait for stability to return before reinvesting. And then, when they finally do return to the market, they do so at a higher point, having missed the very recovery they were waiting for. Each step felt rational in the moment. Together, they formed a circle of self-inflicted loss.

History is unambiguous on this point. The investors who have fared worst in every major crisis were not the ones who stayed in. They were the ones who sold near the bottom, watched from the sidelines, and bought back in too late.

Each of these crises felt, in the moment, like the beginning of something permanent. Each time, the news was relentless. Each time, the urge to act was overwhelming. And each time, the investors who did the least the ones who held their nerve, stayed their course, and resisted the pull of panic, were ultimately rewarded. The investors who sold crystallised losses that the market was already preparing to give back.

The most dangerous thing about volatility is not what it does to prices. It is what it does to patience.

You would not operate on your own knee

Consider for a moment how we approach a health crisis. Most of us do not diagnose ourselves, prescribe our own medication, and operate on our own knee. We find a doctor we trust, someone whose judgement is not clouded by our own anxiety, someone who has seen this before, someone who can look at the full picture and tell us what actually needs attention. We do this not because we are incapable, but because we recognise that fear makes us unreliable narrators of our own condition.

And yet, when financial crises strike, many people reach for their portfolio the way others reach for a first-aid kit , improvising, reacting, doing something because the alternative feels unbearable. They become their own doctor at the exact moment when a second opinion matters most.

This is where a trusted wealth adviser becomes something more than a technical resource. They become an anchor. Not because they have a crystal ball, or because they can predict what markets will do next week. Nobody can do that. But because they are not afraid and not of your portfolio, at least. They are not lying awake at three in the morning worrying about your children’s school fees. They can hold the long view steady precisely because the emotional weight is yours, not theirs.

“A good adviser does not just manage your portfolio. In a crisis, they manage the space between your fear and your plan.”

A good adviser in a crisis does several things that are easy to underestimate. They slow down the conversation. They ask what has actually changed not in the market, but in your life, your income, your obligations. They remind you why you built the plan the way you did, and what it would take for those reasons to no longer apply. They hold you accountable, not to a rigid set of rules, but to your own stated goals. And occasionally, most valuably of all, they simply say: let us wait. Let us not decide today.

That is not passivity. That is discipline and in financial planning, the two are often confused.

Crises end. Plans outlast them.

Crises end. They always have. The ones we have lived through in this region and across the world through financial collapses, oil shocks, pandemics, geopolitical ruptures have each felt, in the moment, like permanent new realities. They were not. What outlasted every one of them were not the portfolios of those who acted fastest, but the plans of those who held their nerve longest.

Managing money in uncertain times is not about outsmarting the market. It is about outsmarting the part of yourself that wants to run. That requires structure, process, and often a person you trust sitting across the table, willing to tell you what you need to hear rather than what your fear wants to.

Find that person before you need them. Because the moment you truly need them, it will already be hard to think clearly enough to look.

5 things to do right now

A practical checklist for navigating financial uncertainty with your head, not your heart

Separate your short-term cash from your long-term investments — and do not let them mix

Your emergency fund and your investment portfolio have different jobs. Ensure you hold three to six months of living expenses in a liquid, accessible account. Once that buffer exists, your investments have room to breathe through volatility without forcing you to sell at the wrong time.

Before making any change, ask: has something in my life changed, or has something in my feelings changed?

Adjustments rooted in real changes — a job loss, a new dependent, a genuine shift in timeline — are valid. Adjustments rooted in fear and headlines are usually costly. If you cannot answer this question clearly, wait 72 hours before acting. Most urges to sell do not survive 72 hours of calm reflection.

Stop checking your portfolio every day — it is working against you

Frequent monitoring does not improve outcomes. It amplifies anxiety and creates the illusion that action is needed when it is not. Schedule a monthly or quarterly review instead and step away from the screen in between. Your long-term plan does not need daily supervision to work.

If you are considering relocating, get tax and residency advice before you move — not after

A temporary departure can have permanent financial consequences. Tax residency rules differ significantly across jurisdictions, and what feels like a short move can trigger reporting obligations, capital gains exposure, or pension complications. The cost of early advice is a fraction of the cost of fixing it later.

Appoint a trusted, regulated wealth adviser — ideally now, not in the middle of the next crisis

A good adviser earns their value most in difficult times, but those are also the worst times to be evaluating someone for the first time. Build that relationship in calm periods, when there is space to establish trust, understand your goals, and construct a plan that you will both believe in when things get hard. Ensure your adviser is regulated by the appropriate authority — in the UAE, look for DFSA or SCA authorisation.

Sandeep S. Jadwani - ACSI, CIB (Head of Investment Advisery, H Capital Limited– Regulated by DFSA) is qualified, experienced and an award-winning financial adviser to High Net-worth Individuals. Been in the UAE for over 20 years and advising high net worth individuals, institutions as well as family offices to efficiently and effectively manage their investment management to achieve their financial goals. Connect with him on Instagram @sandeep_investmentadviser and Linkedin - www.linkedin.com/in/sandeepjadwanibestadviseruae/