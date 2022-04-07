What makes this Twitter profile photo worth $500,000

NFT profile pictures can come in many price points, ranging from a few dollars to millions

By Web Desk Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 9:11 PM Last updated: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 9:14 PM

A Twitter account has just posted a profile picture worth $500,000. It’s the distinctive hexagon surrounding the photo that sets it apart from other profile pictures on the micro blogging site.

So what is it that makes this profile so valuable? According to a newsbtc.com report, the ownership of profile photos can now expressed through NFTs, or non-fungible tokens.

NFTs basically denote ownership of a one-off piece of digital property, such as artwork, trading cards, comic books, and more. This certificate of ownership is etched onto the blockchain, a series of distributed ledgers that can’t be compromised, the report further mentioned.

NFT profile pictures come in many flavours and price points, ranging from a few dollars to millions and that is what has made this particular profile photo art fetch such a high price.

This one is called BoredApeYachtClub #575, part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection. Ever since its launch, the series has become highly covetable and extremely popular, with top celebrities lining up to own one them.

The profile photo is owned by Quint (@projectquint on Twitter), who describe themselves as a venture linking the metaverse to the real world.

