What does it take to invest in an age of uncertainty?

As global economies face shifting value chains, climate change, mounting technological disruption, and ongoing geopolitical competition; most notably the recent US tariffs policy; investors are no longer simply reacting to change, they must anticipate and adapt to it.

Organised by Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), the upcoming Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF) held in conjunction with the WAIPA World Investment Conference (WIC); a first for the emirate; will converge under the banner “Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future,” offering a platform to build insight and the tools necessary to turn today’s complexity into tomorrow’s value.

Impact, resilience, and long-term value

Investors searching for clarity in the current market are confronted with numbers that speak volumes, and between 2019 and 2024, global impact investing surged at a 21% annual growth rate, with assets under management exceeding $1.57 trillion across almost 4,000 organisations, according to Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN). The green economy, now valued at $7.9 trillion as reported by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), reflects how sustainability has moved from the fringes to the core of strategic investment decisions. The reality is that tremendous flows of capital are actively seeking impact, resilience, and long-term value in a system where economic shocks have become the status quo.

The prominence of SIF x WIC 2025 reinforces the UAE’s reputation as a global center for practical and future-focused solutions; and the nation’s foresight has generated a regulatory climate that enables smart adaptation, with recent reforms opening the doors to greater foreign ownership and streamlined business processes. The UAE’s broader commitment to advancing the green economy is also demonstrated by a surge in green finance initiatives, renewable energy projects, and smart infrastructure investments nationwide.

Key sectors such as advanced manufacturing, digital economy, fintech, and cloud computing are also garnering international interest backed by government incentives and public-private partnerships, fostering diversification beyond hydrocarbons. These efforts are creating ecosystems where technology, sustainability, and inclusive growth converge, positioning the UAE as an influential hub for resilient, future-ready investment.

Sharjah’s own investment statistics also tell a compelling story; real estate transactions alone jumped 48% year-on-year in the first half of 2025 to $7.35 billion, drawing capital from 109 nationalities and demonstrating a local and global demand for sustainable developments and innovative infrastructure. The emirate is also investing heavily in agri-business innovations such as precision farming and climate-smart agriculture, addressing global food security challenges while attracting impact-focused capital.

Uniting high-level investors, policymakers, and innovators

A particular strength of this year’s combined forum is its depth and reach, uniting high-level investors, policymakers, and technology innovators from more than a hundred countries; and the diverse agenda will deliver a clear-eyed perspective on how to de-risk portfolios and FDI amid volatility. Insightful panels will include the likes of “Transforming Industries Through Smart Manufacturing,” examining how AI, robotics, IoT, and advanced analytics drive productivity and sustainability in production; and the “Seeds of Change: Investing in Agri-Business for Food Security” panel will explore innovative agricultural technologies and impact-focused financing to build resilient food systems. “Impact of AI and Sustainability on Investment Decisions” will delve into how AI enhances risk assessment and ESG integration shapes value chains, while the “Harnessing International Investment for the Digital Economy” panel aims to focus on attracting global capital to fintech, cloud infrastructure, and digital services to fuel inclusive growth and diversification.

The world’s investment landscape may be uncertain, but what unfolds in Sharjah from 22–23, October, offers something concrete: a blueprint for how capital, technology, and cross-border vision can transform risk into resilience and create value that reverberates into the future.