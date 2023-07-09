What businesses want from HR today

Companies seek to unlock value, cultivate competitive advantage, and master talent supply chain

By Dominic Keogh-Peters Published: Sun 9 Jul 2023, 7:00 AM

For those parents reading this, I am sure that you will relate to the seemingly endless weekend birthday parties you need to attend. And inevitably comes the conversation about what you do. When I mention I work in HR – often the response is sadly – oh you are Mr Hire & Fire. Possibly true 20 years ago, but not what we should be doing today.

The role of Human Resources (HR) has evolved significantly over the years. Gone are the days when HR was solely associated with hiring, firing and compliance. In today’s dynamic business landscape, organisations expect HR professionals to go beyond historic responsibilities and actively contribute to the strategic growth and success of the company.

This week I discuss three key areas that businesses want from their HR departments today: value creation, leveraging people as a competitive advantage, and mastering the talent supply chain.

Value Creation: Modern organisations seek HR professionals who understand how their business creates value. Whether it’s through excellent customer service or continuous innovation, the value is ultimately delivered by the employees. HR must align its practices with the company’s value proposition and enable the workforce to contribute effectively. By comprehending the organisation’s value drivers, HR can develop to enhance employee performance, engagement, and support with productivity.

People as a competitive advantage: While products and services can be easily replicated, a company’s culture and its people remain unique and difficult to imitate. Businesses operating in customer-facing industries, such as hotels, restaurants, and airlines, recognise that their people can be the key differentiator. HR professionals must focus on attracting, developing, and retaining top talent who can deliver exceptional service and create a positive customer experience. By aligning HR activities with the competitive advantage derived from its people and culture, organisations can gain an edge in the market.

Talent Supply Chain: Talent management is no longer just an advantage; it is a fundamental business necessity. HR professionals must become experts in managing the talent supply chain to ensure a steady flow of skilled individuals into the organisation. This involves developing talent feeder systems, measuring success through relevant metrics, and aligning talent acquisition strategies with the organisation’s future needs.

To align with today’s global people megatrends — HR should also prioritise digital skills development, promote diversity and equal opportunity employment, and leverage talent analytics to identify skills gaps and make informed decisions regarding building or acquiring talent.

There are four clear key considerations we should action from this.

Creating talent feeder systems: HR should establish programmes and initiatives that nurture talent pipelines, ensuring a consistent flow of skilled individuals to meet the organisation’s requirements.

Digital skills development: With the increasing digitalisation of workplaces, HR must ensure that employees possess the necessary digital skills to thrive in the modern business environment and be future ready.

Diversity: HR should champion diversity and inclusivity by creating a workforce that represents different backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences and leverage the innovation this can create.

Talent analytics: HR professionals should leverage data and analytics to gain insights into the existing workforce’s skills and identify any gaps that need to be addressed through recruitment, training, or development.

In today’s volatile, uncertain complex and ambiguous world, HR professionals must adapt to the changing expectations of organisations. By understanding how their business creates value, leveraging people as a competitive advantage, and mastering the talent supply chain, HR can contribute significantly to the strategic success of the company.

In the future, when someone asks you what you do and you tell them you work in HR – wouldn’t it be better if people associated our role with enabling business success through talent rather then letting people go?

I think we all know the answer to that.

The writer is the Group Chief Human Resources Officer of Galadari Brothers. He is a Chartered Fellow of the CIPD and a graduate of the Wharton CHRO programme. His work on organisational transformation has been showcased by the CIPD in their digital learning series and presented at the CIPD London Festival of Work. In 2023 he was listed in the top 50 most Influential HR leaders in the region by the Economic Times.