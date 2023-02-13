What are the red flags when buying a flat in Dubai?

My landlord has increased my rent which is within Rera limits. I don't mind staying in the apartment but want the rent decreased. Can I renegotiate with the landlord? As per my contract, I need to give two months' notice to vacate the flat. Can this be brought down to one through mutual agreement or should I get in touch with Rera?

In Dubai, rental rates are regulated by the Dubai Land Department's Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

If the landlord has:

> Given you adequate notice (usually 90 days) to increase the rent

> His request is in line with either the RERA Price Index or an independent RERA valuation

> Has kept to the same number of cheques you're already paying in your contract

Then it is considered legal. However, you have the right to negotiate with your landlord to reach a mutually acceptable agreement.

It's always best to start by having a conversation with your landlord. Explain your reasons for renegotiating the rent and see if they will work with you. If the landlord is open to negotiation, you can work together to reach a mutually acceptable solution.

If you are unable to reach an agreement with the landlord, you will either have to agree or give adequate notice to leave. If you don't come to an agreement with them, and you have less than two months until your contract expiry, most landlords will now still be flexible and let you terminate your contract without an extra penalty as they know they will be able to get much higher rent for a new lease.

I am keen to buy a flat in Dubai. I have been in touch with property agents who say they can give me a deal as there are distress sales. What are the red flags when buying a flat here and how should I pick the best property agent?

It's great that you're keen to buy now, as there's still a lot of potential for the market to continue to rise. However, to get a "distress deal" in this market is very unlikely. Any seller that is desperate to sell today should have a number of ready buyers to purchase the property at the current market price. If an agent promises a distressed deal, it's 99 per cent likely not to be genuinely available or above market price.

The best way to choose one real estate agent is first to ask your friends and family for any recommendations and get their opinions on the property agents they used. Secondly, choose a well-known market-leading brokerage with a good reputation and a track record of success.

Check online reviews, visit their websites, and read about their experience and qualifications. Once you have selected the brokerage for you, contact their area specialist for the community you wish to buy in. This way, you'll have a reputable brokerage and an agent who knows the area best, allowing you to get the best deal available. Finally, clearly communicate your needs, budget, and preferences with the property agent. This will help them to find the right property for you.

