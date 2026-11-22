Dubai kept trade moving through a year that tested global commerce because its ports, customs and free zones operated as a single system across sea, air and land despite the regional military conflict, according to Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.

Speaking at Dubai Chamber of Commerce's fourth quarterly meeting of Business Groups and Business Councils for 2026, Bin Damithan said authorities acted quickly and listened to the private sector, with many of the best solutions coming from companies themselves.

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“This year tested global trade. Dubai kept trade moving because ports, customs and free zones worked as one system, across sea, air, and land. We moved quickly, and we listened to business,” he said.

Bin Damithan was speaking during an open dialogue at the event, which was organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers under Dubai Chambers. It attracted 384 participants and was attended by Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, director general of Dubai Municipality.

He highlighted the resilience of Dubai’s economy, its ability to adapt to changing circumstances and its competitiveness in meeting the evolving needs of the business community.

“Many of the best solutions came from companies themselves, and Business Groups and Business Councils are our partners in finding them. Dubai’s commitment to the business community remains firm. We will continue to invest, to listen and to act, so that companies here have every reason to grow with confidence,” he said.

Since the regional conflict broke out on February 28, 2026, various sectors of regional economies have been affected. Dubai has turned to alternative trade routes in an effort to maintain the flow of goods. Meanwhile, the UAE's ports in Fujairah and Khorfakkan have seen a significant increase in trade activity following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

70% of recommendations adopted

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said effective public-private partnerships were fundamental to strengthening Dubai’s economic competitiveness and achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

“Business Groups and Business Councils play a vital role in anticipating the needs of economic sectors, identifying opportunities for growth and expansion, and contributing to practical solutions in response to changes in the global economy,” he said. “Close collaboration between the private sector and government entities is essential to fostering an agile, investment-friendly business environment and developing more effective mechanisms to address the priorities of the business community,” he added.

During the first nine months of 2026, Dubai Chamber of Commerce reviewed 60 laws and draft laws in cooperation with Business Groups, with 70 per cent of private sector recommendations adopted. In the same period of 2025, the chamber reviewed 42 laws and draft laws, with an adoption rate of 64 per cent.

The chamber also launched the Dubai Contractors Business Group, the Dubai Construction Technology Business Group and the Holiday Homes Business Group during the period. It established the Kenyan Business Council and the Uzbekistan Business Council, and held 226 meetings with Business Groups and Business Councils.

Dubai Chambers has also launched specialised Agentic AI training programmes, aiming to equip 14,000 companies from Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s Business Groups and Business Councils with the knowledge and practical skills to adopt and integrate the technology into their operations.

Participants were also introduced to the Business in Dubai platform, a digital gateway that connects companies seeking to establish or expand in the emirate with accredited partners and exclusive offers. Services span finance; technology; logistics; marketing and business growth support; and product testing, inspection and certification.