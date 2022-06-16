wasl properties sells 80% of The Nook 1 in one day

Buyers are able to move-in immediately after completing their purchase, which is a distinguishing offering by wasl when launching freehold developments.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 6:41 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 6:44 PM

wasl properties, a subsidiary of wasl Asset Management Group and one of the largest real estate development and management companies in Dubai, announced the successful sale of 240 units in one day, for its recently launched, The Nook 1 building, part of the wasl gate master development in Jebel Ali.

A significant number of buyers lined up to get their hands on one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments during the sales day that took place at the wasl Experience Center on Sheikh Zayed Road, resulting in the sale of 80 per cent of the units.

The successful sales response confirms the vitality and appeal of the real estate sector in Dubai. It is also a testament of wasl’s consistent quality, strong track record and reputation in the market.

The Nook 1 enjoys a prestigious location within wasl gate – the greater master development, which was launched as part of the company’s mandate to revive and uplift the Jebel Ali area; that includes Gardenia Townhomes, The Nook 2 and the Festival Plaza Mall, with further phases under-development. Amenities at The Nook 1, include a pool, a state-of-the-art gym, and a kid’s play area. It also features surrounding lush landscaping to ensure a comfortable lifestyle for tenants, and is in proximity to the Energy Metro Station and Sheikh Zayed Road.

Once completed, the 1.13 million square-metre wasl gate development will feature approximately 7,000 residential units; hospitality, community, leisure, entertainment amenities as well as retail outlets. The development is in proximity to free zones; Jafza, DMCC and Dubai Internet City business clusters, DWC; and Dubai Parks & Resorts. wasl gate will also include a central park, a dog park, water features, and play areas for kids, making it one of the most sought-after communities in the emirate.

