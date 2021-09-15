Wasl hospitality and leisure to add four new hotels to Dubai’s hospitality sector
Wasl hospitality and leisure, a subsidiary of wasl Asset Management Group, has announced the near completion of works on four new hotel developments soon being launched into Dubai’s hospitality sector.
Construction work at Hyatt Centric Hotel is progressing, with a 98 per cent completion rate. The project is being developed on a plot area of 4,122 square metres in proximity to La Mer beach, overlooking the waterfront of the Arabian Gulf. The hotel has a capacity of 173 keys, which includes 125 king-size rooms, 26 VIP rooms, 18 twin rooms, three rooms for People of Determination, and a VIP suite room. Other facilities at the hotel include all-day dining areas, a pool, a gymnasium as well as treatment rooms. The hotel is expected to be operational by Q4 2021.
Wasl hospitality is also developing a new hotel in Al Sufooh, which will be operated by Marriott International, featuring 318 rooms and with an expected completion by Q1 2022. The company has recently completed the concrete structure of the new 30-floor skyscraper, exceeding 86 per cent of the works. Furthermore, wasl hospitality completed works at Aloft Dubai Airport, which includes 230 rooms, and Element Dubai Airport, which features 89 furnished apartments; both hotels are expected to be launched over the next few months.
Wasl hospitality and leisure continues to cater to the Dubai hospitality sector, with a portfolio of 6,885 hotel rooms, of which 5,301 rooms are distributed among 19 hotels and 1,584 hotel apartments among nine hotels.
business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Sheraa and Ministry of Culture and Youth call for ...
The newly launched Access Sharjah Challenge focuses on the cultural... READ MORE
-
Corporate
Transguard Group announces Dh102m in contracts...
Business solutions provider, Transguard Group, has revealed that it... READ MORE
-
Markets
Global debt near all-time high of $300t: IIF
The drop in debt-to-GDP ratio is mostly attributable to a robust... READ MORE
-
Business
DP World to invest £300 million at London...
Dubai company will begin work next month on a new fourth berth at its ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Covid-19 vaccine or negative PCR test must to...
The PCR test should have been taken within the previous 72 hours. READ MORE
-
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
Field exercises will happen in different parts of the country,... READ MORE
-
News
700km in 10 days: Camel trekkers prepare for...
The adventurers will cover three emirates and 11 checkpoints; their... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Official Expo pizza provider to give away 50 free ...
Customers can choose from four special meal deals to win the ticket. READ MORE
Business
iPhone 13 launch: UAE prices revealed
14 September 2021
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
15 September 2021
Government
UAE: 3-month midday break rule ends today
14 September 2021
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips, sharper cameras
14 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
15 September 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in factory
14 September 2021
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE mobile networks change names
14 September 2021
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022