‘wasl bay’ launched in Garhoud
A total of 80 units with a mix of 1,2, and 3-bedroom residential units.
wasl properties, one of the largest real estate development and management companies in Dubai, announced the release of ‘wasl bay,’ a new project in Garhoud that offers residents a mix of 80 units comprising one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with top finishing.
The units are available in various sizes, ranging from 644 square feet for one-bedroom units (rental prices starting at Dh45,000) to 1,291 square feet for three-bedroom ones (rental prices at Dh85,000).
The project is located in an area that boasts diverse lifestyle options which cater to every need, with proximities to Dubai International Airport, Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Rashid Road and direct access to Business Bay Crossing Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge. Amenities at the project include a gym, a swimming pool, retail shops, and parking for residents. The new launch comes as part of wasl’s plans to diversify its offerings to residents in different areas across the emirate and to cater to customers’ discerning needs. — business@khaleejtimes.com
