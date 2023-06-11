Want to do well in Human Resources? Look outside the function

Leadership is a bit like swimming – it can’t just be learned from a book

By Dominic Keogh-Peters Published: Sun 11 Jun 2023, 11:00 AM

I was recently asked what is the best way is to start in HR – my answer was ”try to not start your career in HR”. A puzzling answer?

Let me explain.

The reality today is an effective HR leader doesn’t just need to have technical knowledge about HR. They must understand how their businesses create value and be able to impact their organisations strategic positioning through supporting on the delivery of the right talent and capability, ideally using HR architecture that shape an intended culture and support the businesses unique competitive advantage.

In Human Resources (HR) we have long been criticised for our focus on compliance and administrative tasks rather than helping our businesses win in the market. Frequently we are often perceived as lacking the necessary skills and experience to effectively manage a team, plan and execute operational strategies, and understand the financial implications of our decisions.

So how do we fix this?

One of the biggest issues with HR today can be the emphasis on compliance and administrative tasks. While these are important aspects of the role, we often focus more on this than supporting the delivery of company strategy. The solution – spend time within the business to understand what HR architecture you can develop that can make people a competitive advantage in your organisation. Think value add – not compliance.

More by accident than design, many HR professionals do not have operational experience. They may not have worked in the field they are supporting or never led a team which can often lead to a lack of understanding of the business and its needs. If you have limited experience in these areas its easily fixed. Look to getting yourself involved with projects outside the function, take opportunities to step up and lead small teams and spend time with your operational teams so you can understand how your business operates.

Leadership is a bit like swimming – it can’t just be learned from a book.

Dominic Keogh-Peters is Group Chief Human Resources Officer of Galadari Brothers

Without hands on operational experience, as you grow in your HR career it can be challenging to effectively manage your own teams or plan and execute your own operational strategies. An understanding of operations also supports in the development of the ability to collaborate with other departments and stakeholders. Take time to work outside of the function at the coalface – trust me, it will change your lens when you create initiatives in the future.

To our own detriment, HR leaders often do not have a strong understanding of finance. In the region, most CEOs come from a CFO background and we need to be speaking their language. If you want buy in for your plans make sure you have the necessary skills to analyse financial data or understand the financial implications of your decisions. There are many courses available that will help you understand business finance – upskill yourself in, it will support you in getting quicker buy in.

As automation and AI continues to drive change in our organisations, we need to be upskilling ourselves as a profession, to be both future ready and to remain relevant for that seat at the table. By making these changes, HR can become a true strategic partner to the business.

Want to do well in HR? Look outside the function at some point in your career and learn some techniques from Marketing, Legal, Finance and Operations – you wont regret it.