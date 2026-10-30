Want a real estate career? Dubai offers over 400 new Emirati job openings

Between 2023 and 2026, the Dubai Land Department's initiatives helped create more than 2,100 employment opportunities for Emiratis with the help of ministries and government entities

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 30 Oct 2026, 5:59 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The Dubai Land Department is targeting over 400 employment opportunities for Emiratis to find jobs within the real estate sector, with opportunities to conduct on-the-spot interviews.

In its fourth edition of the ‘Real Estate Day for Emirati Employment’, intended to expand employment opportunities in the real estate sector for UAE nationals, DLD is planning to add 400 more employment opportunities in addition to the 2,100 it deployed in three years.

Recommended For You

Any Israeli-led attack in Gulf would be 'devastating' for global markets: Iran FM

Any Israeli-led attack in Gulf would be 'devastating' for global markets: Iran FM

3 tankers catch fire after hitting naval mines in Strait of Hormuz: IRGC

3 tankers catch fire after hitting naval mines in Strait of Hormuz: IRGC

Houthis attack Aden airport, Saudi strikes hit petrol station

Houthis attack Aden airport, Saudi strikes hit petrol station

UAE President honours flydubai FZ1073 crew with Order of Zayed II for their courage

UAE President honours flydubai FZ1073 crew with Order of Zayed II for their courage

UAE petrol prices: Could fuel cross previous record high of Dh4.63 a litre in November?

UAE petrol prices: Could fuel cross previous record high of Dh4.63 a litre in November?

 

“DLD is playing a big role in supporting the real estate sector and putting all strategic partners together on the academic side and the business side and bringing the best opportunities to Emiratis,” Majid Saqr Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, told Khaleej Times.

Between 2023 and 2026, DLD’s initiatives helped create more than 2,100 employment opportunities for Emiratis with the help of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), and the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

During this edition, more than 80 companies across the real estate sector participated in hopes of recruiting potential employees.

The event, held at the Address Sky View hotel on Thursday, provided university students and jobseekers the opportunity to engage with real estate companies to role requirements and learn more about professional pathways and long-term career development within the real estate sector.

Real estate projects see jump in H1

During the first half of 2026, Dubai’s real estate sector witnessed a 52 per cent jump in property value compared to the year before, recording Dh111 billion in total value. Al Marri said this will support the real estate sector and the number of developers and real estate companies in Dubai.

The emirate overall completed 104 property projects in 2026, a 38.7 per cent rise in project numbers compared with 2025.

Dubai’s real estate sector grew 3.1 per cent year-on-year during the first quarter of 2026, the Dubai Media Office reported earlier in July, with the sector generating around Dh26 billion in gross value-added.

During the first quarter, real estate contributed 11.2 per cent of Dubai’s gross domestic product, with overall GDP increasing 2.4 per cent.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Dubai gold prices drop as precious metal slips below $4,000 an ounce

2

DFM trading activity jumps as international investors drive market growth

3

Mashreq 9-month profit hits record Dh7.3bn as customer lending surges 33%

4

Dubai gold prices slip; 22K drops to Dh450 per gram

5

Tecom Group profit climbs 10% as Dubai’s business districts stay 97% full