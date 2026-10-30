Want a real estate career? Dubai offers over 400 new Emirati job openings

The Dubai Land Department is targeting over 400 employment opportunities for Emiratis to find jobs within the real estate sector, with opportunities to conduct on-the-spot interviews.

In its fourth edition of the ‘Real Estate Day for Emirati Employment’, intended to expand employment opportunities in the real estate sector for UAE nationals, DLD is planning to add 400 more employment opportunities in addition to the 2,100 it deployed in three years.

“DLD is playing a big role in supporting the real estate sector and putting all strategic partners together on the academic side and the business side and bringing the best opportunities to Emiratis,” Majid Saqr Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department, told Khaleej Times.

Between 2023 and 2026, DLD’s initiatives helped create more than 2,100 employment opportunities for Emiratis with the help of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), and the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai.

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During this edition, more than 80 companies across the real estate sector participated in hopes of recruiting potential employees.

The event, held at the Address Sky View hotel on Thursday, provided university students and jobseekers the opportunity to engage with real estate companies to role requirements and learn more about professional pathways and long-term career development within the real estate sector.

Real estate projects see jump in H1

During the first half of 2026, Dubai’s real estate sector witnessed a 52 per cent jump in property value compared to the year before, recording Dh111 billion in total value. Al Marri said this will support the real estate sector and the number of developers and real estate companies in Dubai.

The emirate overall completed 104 property projects in 2026, a 38.7 per cent rise in project numbers compared with 2025.

Dubai’s real estate sector grew 3.1 per cent year-on-year during the first quarter of 2026, the Dubai Media Office reported earlier in July, with the sector generating around Dh26 billion in gross value-added.

During the first quarter, real estate contributed 11.2 per cent of Dubai’s gross domestic product, with overall GDP increasing 2.4 per cent.