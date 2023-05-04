WAN-IFRA and Dubai Production City host Media Leaders Summit 2023 to discuss ‘Future of News’

High-level speakers attended conference at Dubai Knowledge Park

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 2:43 PM Last updated: Thu 4 May 2023, 2:44 PM

The Media Leaders Summit Middle East 2023 – formerly known as WAN-IFRA’s Middle East conference – was held in Dubai on Wednesday and Thursday in strategic partnership with Dubai Production City, a member of Tecom Group PJSC. The conference, being held at Dubai Knowledge Park, was a gathering for news publishers to discuss growth strategies, the future of news media, and the latest regional and international business trends.

The Media Leaders Summit was set under the theme of ‘Engaging your Audience’ and was a platform for industry leaders to network with peers and gain strategic insights into global and regional business models. Topics discussed during the two-day event included audience engagement, digital-first business strategies, and the future of news in the age of the Metaverse, Web3 and AI.

The summit kicked off with a welcome speech from Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Production City, alongside Mohamed AlHammadi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the UAE Journalists Association and Editor-in-Chief of Jusoorpost, and Mechthild Schimpf, Director – Middle East at WAN-IFRA.

Commenting on the significance of the Media Leaders Summit Middle East 2023, Al Suwaidi said: “The media’s role is more than simply reporting the news – our industry plays a significant role in inspiring and shaping the world we live and work in.

“Dubai is already the regional leader for the broadcast, content, and media industries. WAN-IFRA shares Dubai Production City’s and Dubai Media City’s vision of creating a collaborative, innovative and globally competitive media industry. The Media Leaders Summit Middle East 2023 will help find ways to elevate the region’s media ecosystem from its hub in Dubai, and we are proud to be strategic partners for such an important event.”

The agenda was packed with insightful panel discussions, keynote speeches and fireside chats during which speakers dived into topics such as building trust in journalism, generating reader revenue, and examining the future of news and tech media strategies.

The experts at the event included McKinley Hyden, director of analytics business impact at the Financial Times, who discussed the importance of aligning data strategies with business goals; and Christer S Johnsen, editor and head of editorial development at Norway’s Adresseavisen, who will shed light on the organisation’s decade-long use of AI and robots in the newsroom.

Schimpf said: “We at WAN-IFRA believe that knowledge sharing, and networking, are vital for the growth and transformation of businesses in today’s digital economy. In an era where change is constant, businesses must be proactive in seeking out new developments and insights to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the curve. At the same time, it’s essential to bring information into perspective and ensure that it’s viewed through a critical lens. By putting information into context and understanding the broader implications of trends and developments, businesses can make better decisions and position themselves for long-term success.”

Dubai Production City is a part of Tecom Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts, including Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Design District (d3).