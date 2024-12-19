WAISL launches India’s first digital twin-powered integrated APOC at Hyderabad International Airport

WAISL has unveiled its Digital Twin-Powered Integrated Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. This cutting-edge solution represents a significant leap in airport operations.

This is India’s first end-to-end fully integrated digital twin-powered APOC that covers the Terminal, Airside and Landside, integrating with over 40 modules and tracking more than 100 KPIs, capable of managing 40+ million passengers annually.

The business value for airport operations by implementing the solution is derived by increasing capacity with existing infrastructure, optimising non-aero revenue streams and reducing costs through improved operational efficiency. The solution empowers airports to handle surges in demand with predictive and prescriptive analytics, ultimately delivering reductions in flight delays and boosting passenger satisfaction. It also provides a truly integrated experience that will fuel the next generation of airport operations, the first in India.

WAISL’s innovative approach to digital transformation is particularly relevant for UAE Airports, home to one of the busiest international airports in the world. As the UAE continues to be a global leader in aviation and smart city development, WAISL’s solutions align with the country’s vision to enhance airport and adjacent (Smart Cities, Energy, Healthcare, etc) operations through cutting-edge technology.

This deployment ushers in a new era in airport operations, offering predictive, prescriptive, and simulative insights and a comprehensive 360-degree view of the entire airport ecosystem. The solution leverages next-generation technologies like Digital Twin, Cloud Computing, Computer Vision, AI/ML, video, and Data Analytics.

Rishi Mehta, President & CEO of WAISL Ltd WAISL had identified and established a key partnership with Kloudspot using their IoT technology for this solution. More recently, WAISL partnered with AWS to further evolve this solution and take it to other airport and transport clients globally. “At WAISL, we are setting a new benchmark for airports worldwide. In the digital age, transformative impact stems not from technology alone but from its bold, strategic application to complex operational challenges,” said Rishi Mehta, President & CEO of WAISL Ltd. “We want to clear the myth and quantify a real achievable business value and RoI to Airport Operators and CxOs who are in various stages of maturity with their APOC strategy. The WAISL digital APOC is one of the first to embrace Total Airport Management, Con-Ops, and IOT/AI/ML technology to drive end-to-end Digital Operations Transformation. This milestone underscores WAISL’s commitment to being a preferred digital transformation and innovation partner for airports and the larger aviation and transport industry worldwide. ”, said Preetham Kamesh, acting Global Chief Business Officer of WAISL Ltd.