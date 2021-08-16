Waha Capital secures new $500 million revolving credit facility
Waha Capital recorded a net profit of Dh154 million in Q2 2021, representing a 39 per cent increase over the previous quarter.
Waha Capital, a leading investment management company in Abu Dhabi, completed the refinancing of its revolving credit facility with the support of four local and regional banks. The 3-year $500 million revolving credit facility replaces and upsizes the current facility of $400 million.
Waha Capital recorded a net profit of Dh154 million in Q2 2021, representing a 39 per cent increase over the previous quarter and bringing net profit for H1 2021 to Dh265 million. This growth was largely driven by its public markets business, whose assets under management recently exceeded the significant $1.0 billion milestone.
The syndication of the facility was positively received with the lender group consisting of the following banks: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (acted as mandated lead arranger, bookrunner and structuring and coordinating bank); First Abu Dhabi Bank (acted as mandated lead arranger, bookrunner and structuring and coordinating bank); Commercial Bank of Dubai (acted as mandated lead arranger and bookrunner); and Gulf International Bank (acted as mandated lead arranger).
“Our robust financial performance, despite pandemic-induced market volatility, attracted positive interest from the lending community. This new credit facility represents their vote of confidence in our business today, which I am confident will help create and sustain further value for our shareholders,” said Ahmed Khalifa Al Mehairi, CEO of Waha Capital.
“This new 3-year facility will allow the company to manage its short-term working capital effectively, enabling the company to further capitalise on future growth opportunities, while giving it the increased bandwidth required to continue to steer the business in the right direction and ensure a highly efficient degree of liquidity management.” — business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
Injaz Al-Arab and HSBC launch joint initiative to ...
Injaz Al-Arab and HSBC on Monday announced the launch of a joint... READ MORE
-
Telecom
Buy new Samsung Z phone at Etisalat for just...
The standalone price of a Galaxy Z Flip3 5G starts at Dh3,799, while... READ MORE
-
KT Network
DMU Dubai’s Fashion Communication & Styling ...
De Montfort University launches Fashion Communication & Styling (BA... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Gold prices drop slightly; 24K trades at...
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, but it is highly... READ MORE
-
Transport
Look: First mall in Dubai atop a metro station...
The One Deira will serve residential and commercial communities of... READ MORE
-
News
UAE doctors perform open heart surgery on 10-...
The procedure ranks 10 on a scale of 15 that measures surgery... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
ICA approval for select UAE flights: Who can apply
The authority reiterated who could get the approval and the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: What to do if you spot a dangerous animal...
Emergency reports can be made on 999, the police said. READ MORE
Legal View
UAE labour law: Can I encash unused annual leaves?