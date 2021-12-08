Wafi City ushers in festive season with celebration around the world

Holiday activities to benefit Rashid Centre for People of Determination.

The festive holidays are a magical time filled with joy and togetherness that people celebrate everywhere, and this year Celebration Around the World at Wafi City aims to achieve exactly that.

The festive season is all about cherished moments with loved ones and this year Wafi City has set the stage to be the ultimate festive celebratory destination with a host of activities and experiences being offered starting today to December 24, from 8:30am to 9:30pm.

“We are ecstatic to have Kris Fade again with us for our opening ceremony today from 6pm - 7:30pm and him being one of the first to take part in our Wafi Cares programme. Guests will have an opportunity to take part in a meet-and-greet with Kris, watch as our breathtaking tree lights up for the first time and be serenaded by the Dubai British School choir,” said Stephanie-Alexandra Chartier, Head of Central Marketing at Wafi City.

With Expo 2020 being a platform to showcase advances in technology and bringing the world together, it only seemed fitting to include all these different cultures and display how the festive season is celebrated all around the world, right here at Wafi City. Visitors will be dazzled by our 52-foot-tall Christmas tree and see the magical set up from our elevated viewing deck.

As visitors stroll through the set-up enjoying a warm cup of hot chocolate, they will see stunning displays of what the holiday season looks like in traditional Italian and American homes, along with their significant landmarks which are guaranteed to elevate their selfies. Visitors can expect to see landmarks from all 7 continents including the Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, Leaning Tower of Pisa and many more with animatronic displays that will bring these set-ups to life.

Santa’s grotto is getting an upgrade this year and those who purchase the Santa’s grotto ticket for Dh65 will receive access to the Elves’ playground, get a glimpse at how their presents are made by visiting the Toy Factory and enter the two-storey Santa’s Grotto where the man in red himself will have a meet and greet with the kids. This year’s gift from Santa is definitely one-of-a-kind as each gift will be customized with the name of the children and this magical journey ends with a framed photo with Santa that you will be able to cherish forever.

“The holiday season is considered the season of giving and we are proud to take this opportunity to announce our Wafi Cares program. We have partnered with Rashid Centre for People of Determination to make sure that this festive season is celebrated by everyone and along with your contributions, we will truly be able to make this festive season a special one,” continued Chartier.

With the purchase of every Santa’s Grotto ticket, Dh5 will be donated to the foundation and visitors will also have the opportunity to take part in the season of giving by buying toys of their choice at our Wafi Cares gift shop. Guests can purchase toys from our display for any amount they see fit and their purchased toy will then be donated to a child in need from Rashid Centre for Disabled.

The festivities would not be complete without live entertainment on the weekend which will consist of musicians and singers who will be performing favourite Christmas tunes. Children will also have free access to the Kid’s workshop where they can use their imagination to create whimsical decorations that will go on their Christmas trees or write a personalized card for when they visit Santa.

“Wafi’s festive display has a long standing reputation of being one of the best in the city, and we are excited to welcome you to the magic again, this year with international flair! Moreover, partnering with the Rashid Centre for People of Determination through our Wafi Cares program truly allows us to share the warmth of the holidays with the community,” Chartier added.

In addition to all these activities, there will be huge festive decorations placed across the mall for guests to take Instagram shots for keepsake or send to loved ones living abroad. — business@khaleejtimes.com