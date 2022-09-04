Volofinance to expand operations in Asia, Middle East

The UAE-based company said its target markets are India, Europe, Syria, Jordan and other regional countries

Volofinance, the UAE’s premier asset management financial service firm, aims to expand its operations across Asia, Europe and Middle East countries.

The company said its target markets are India, Europe, Syria, Jordan and other regional countries. It aims to have a presence across the globe in the coming years.

Headquartered in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC ), Volofinance holds up to $100 million (Dh367 million) in funds and is recognised by more than 4,000 clients worldwide.

“We are laser-focused on giving our customers best-in-class service with the help of cutting-edge technology and the right partners so they can grow their portfolios and incomes,” Volofinance chief marketing officer Louis said.

Louis was speaking at the launch of the next-generation app for beginners and professional investors to help them grow their financial knowledge of metals, forex as well as crypto.

The global crypto population increased by over 178 per cent in 2021, rising from 106 million in January to 295 million in December last year. It is estimated that the number of global crypto owners will reach one billion by the end of 2022.

According to the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority’s “Digital Lifestyle” 2022 report, around 11.4 per cent of the UAE residents have invested in cryptocurrencies, ranking the country 10th globally in terms of investments in cryptocurrencies, according to TDRA’s “Digital Lifestyle” 2022 report.

The company uses a unique artificial intelligence (AI) trading strategy called Hawkeye Technology to generate approximately 22 per cent monthly profits with strict risk management for its clients.

Moreover, Volofinance signed a partnership with Vlado Brokers to make it easier and transparent for investors to access the markets and help them pursue their financial goals.

