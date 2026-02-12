Volatility fuels a split-screen Dubai gold market

Price swings that rattled global bullion this month have produced an unusual picture on the ground in the emirate: queues to sell on one side of town, and steady footfall from value‑seeking buyers on the other. Executives across Dubai’s integrated gold ecosystem say the turbulence is prompting more engagement, not less — and it’s shaping what retailers stock and how they sell.

At the heart of the market’s resilience is the Dubai Gold District, a purpose‑built cluster that concentrates the full value chain — from refineries and bullion desks to more than 1,000 retailers — in one destination. Operators argue that scale and transparency are acting as shock absorbers. “Volatility naturally creates heightened consumer activity, but what sustains confidence is infrastructure, scale and market credibility,” a District spokesperson said, noting internal data showing enquiries and transactions jumped 55.68 per cent over three days, while tourist purchase value rose 31.2 per cent since February 1. “When transparency and trust are visible at scale, consumers continue to engage rather than step away from the market.”

With buyers from 147 nationalities, Dubai’s gold demand has splintered into multiple behavioural streams during the correction. John Paul Alukkas, CEO of Joyalukkas International Operations, describes “two distinct mindsets”: “the opportunistic investor who has been waiting for a market entry point… focusing on 24K bars or coins,” and “the strategic celebratory buyer… for whom a price drop is a welcome chance to acquire a meaningful piece.” Crucially, he said, “informed buyers aren’t panicking… volatility is a natural part of the gold trade.”

That shift is even more pronounced upstream. Emirates Minting chairman Essa Saeed Al Falasi said the visibility of global prices has changed how people act. “Access to information has become much easier and faster, and that was clearly reflected on the consumers’ awareness,” he said. “The recent correction in fact increased the demand… as the consumers are seeing it a buying opportunity to make more profit and at the same time they believe that it is a safe haven.”

He added that buyers are actively seeking products with lower making charges to maximise returns. “Consumers are focusing on purchasing products with less making charge… as a result, they shifted from buying jewellery to investment‑grade gold and silver bars and coins,” prompting the mint to expand its investment‑bar range.

Bullion dealers are witnessing similar patterns. “We have seen an increased interest in investment‑grade gold and silver over the past few months with people looking to secure gold and silver for long‑term security and wealth preservation,” said Rafeeq Nandoli, founder of Rafmoh Group. “While we have seen a recent correction in price, the fundamentals have not changed in the long‑term appeal of gold and silver.”

Nandoli said the correction has strengthened demand rather than triggering an exit. “We have not seen any panic or rush by investors to sell their gold; instead we have seen customers looking to accumulate more gold at reduced prices,” he added, noting a surge of interest in silver as a “means of wealth preservation… with no margin calls or third‑party risk on your physical metal.”

Even as investors chase bars and coins, jewellers say ornament demand remains stable for weddings, anniversaries and festivals. But design preferences are shifting. Alukkas notes a rise in “smarter, more intentional purchases” and a move toward lighter, modular pieces that offer everyday wearability and value retention. Joyalukkas is strengthening a dual strategy focused on both transparent investment gold and modern jewellery collections.

Meanwhile, destination retail is helping insulate the sector from price anxiety. The District’s “Gold Street” — marketed as the world’s first street constructed using gold — is part of a broader ecosystem of hotels, dining and retail experiences aimed at keeping visitors engaged through market swings. Operators pair this spectacle with education and clear pricing to reinforce credibility.

Industry leaders view the pullback not as a warning sign but as a healthy breather. “What we are witnessing is a classic market correction — a healthy, expected reset after a historic rally,” said Alukkas, emphasising that the drivers for gold demand — global uncertainty, hedge value and cultural significance — remain intact. Al Falasi echoed this sentiment: “The correction was expected… we have not noticed a panic selling locally, in fact the demand is still there.” Nandoli agrees, noting that many customers see the dip as “a timely opportunity to accumulate more.”

The result is a market characterised not by panic, but by purposeful action — with investors leaning into bars and coins, celebratory buyers embracing modern jewellery, and Dubai’s gold ecosystem demonstrating why it remains one of the world’s most resilient.