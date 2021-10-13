Business
Vision Tech launches digital real estate platform Shaariq.com in Pakistan

Staff Reporter /Dubai
Filed on October 13, 2021
Rajab Virani, CEO, Vision Tech.

The platform will create a transparent ecosystem for all stakeholders.

UAE-based tech company, Vision Tech plans to invest big in the Pakistan real estate sector by launching an online platform, Shaariq.com.

Vision Tech’s full-stack model will digitalise the process of buying, selling, renting, and managing a property, as well as offer new, unique services, including property registration and online rental agreements.

Shaariq.com will list verified and vetted properties, and provide an avenue for buyers to deal with brokerage agents who have been trained and issued a unique registration number by Shaariq.com — a move that will increase trust between all transacting parties. The company is also in talks to tie up with municipalities, to reduce reliance on excessive paperwork and enhance transparency.

“Shaariq.com will bring much-needed digitalisation to an extremely fractured industry. Real estate stakeholders have largely operated in a non-transparent, low-trust ecosystem that left much to be desired. Vision Tech hopes to leverage its expertise in an organized market like the UAE to unlock the Pakistan real estate sector’s massive untapped potential. Pakistan’s rapid population growth, high internet penetration, tech-savvy young generation, and government-helmed initiatives have inspired Vision Tech’s big bet,” said Rajab Virani, CEO, Vision Tech.

Shaariq.com is expected to launch within the Special Technology Zones (STZ) framework, which has a strong real estate focus.

Virani recently attended the STZA investors event in Dubai, where Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi endorsed greater blockchain adoption and urged the developer community to get involved.

"President Alvi's advocacy is consistent with Vision Tech's near-future plans to utilize its expertise in blockchain to supercharge Pakistan's digitalisation. Currently, through Shaariq.com, we are gearing up to train 50,000 real estate agents in line with global standards and register them. This is Vision Tech's attempt at addressing the global skills shortage, which could leave 85 million jobs unfilled worldwide by 2030," he added.

