Vision 2030 has transformed perception of KSA, research finds

British government could look at signing other agreements with the UAE like CEPA, a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, in addition to free trade agreement with the GCC
Business1 day ago
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has transformed the perception of the Kingdom worldwide, with several social and economic projects capturing the attention of audiences, new research by CARMA has found.
According to research by the media intelligence service provider on the shift in media perception of Saudi Arabia from 2020 until the first quarter of 2022, Vision 2030 has now become the largest single contributor to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s global media coverage – and as a result, the nation is now seen in a more positive light than it was 15 months prior.
Around one third of articles are now talking about the Kingdom’s transformative vision in Q1 of 2022 compared to 19 per cent in 2020. The major transformation in perception happened in 2021, with overall positive sentiment increasing by nine per cent compared to 2020. Overall, general references to economic affairs were the second largest contributor to mainstream media articles at 18 per cent, while Oil & Gas were third at 11 per cent, and Tourism & Culture were at 10 per cent.
“The Kingdom’s overall positive share of coverage has increased from 2020 to 2021 from 66 per cent to 72 per cent,” said Mazen Nahawi, CEO of CARMA. “The coverage analysed was across 30 major markets and over 1,800 major international titles from broadcast, online and print media.”
He added: “Our research clearly shows that purpose-led projects within Vision 2030 are clearly capturing the interest of global media. In the past, Saudi Arabia’s media coverage was heavily focused on oil and politics. This has clearly changed, and we now see a diversity of social and economic projects not just taking the lead in overall coverage – but also in how the Kingdom’s reputation is being re-shaped across the world.”
The research also showed that conversations are increasing around social changes taking place within the Kingdom around key topics such as female empowerment, tourism, the improved quality of life, moving beyond oil, digital infrastructure and transformation, human capital efficiency, and intensifying diplomacy.
Looking at the period between 2020 to 2021, another notable finding in the research was that economic coverage increased from 39 per cent to 44 per cent, while social issues increased from 19 per cent to 21 per cent.
Nahawi expects Vision 2030 to continue playing a major role in Saudi Arabia’s future coverage: “While Vision 2030 media coverage now has grown by 74 per cent from 2020 until today, it still represents just 33 per cent of overall coverage: we see a lot of upside and expect this share to grow over -time.”
rohma@khaleejtimes.com
British government could look at signing other agreements with the UAE like CEPA, a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, in addition to free trade agreement with the GCC
Business1 day ago
Digitalisation has become the focal point for businesses and industries globally as increasingly more companies rely on technology in this mid- to post-pandemic era.
Business2 days ago
62 per cent of women agree that their employer provides a satisfactory work-life balance and training and development opportunities
Business2 days ago
More than 120 delegates including decision makers, industry experts and key stakeholders in oil and gas sectors shared insights and best practices to tackle current and future challenges.
Business2 days ago
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the decision to raise the policy repo rate to 4.9 per cent from 4.4 per cent, was aimed at curbing price increases and mitigating the impact of geopolitical tensions, like the war in Ukraine
Business2 days ago
The sustainable use of ocean resources is key for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs
Business2 days ago
Delegation led by the Minister of Economy comprises a number of UAE government and private sector representatives
Business2 days ago
Investment in businesses received a fillip from the loose fiscal policies of 2021 across the region and globally that were implemented with an aim to boost investments, says Kamco Invest
Business2 days ago