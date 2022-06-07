Vision 2030 has transformed perception of KSA, research finds

Global media intelligence provider, CARMA, has revealed how Vision 2030 is the primary news-driver for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the last 15 months

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 5:32 PM

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has transformed the perception of the Kingdom worldwide, with several social and economic projects capturing the attention of audiences, new research by CARMA has found.

According to research by the media intelligence service provider on the shift in media perception of Saudi Arabia from 2020 until the first quarter of 2022, Vision 2030 has now become the largest single contributor to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s global media coverage – and as a result, the nation is now seen in a more positive light than it was 15 months prior.

Around one third of articles are now talking about the Kingdom’s transformative vision in Q1 of 2022 compared to 19 per cent in 2020. The major transformation in perception happened in 2021, with overall positive sentiment increasing by nine per cent compared to 2020. Overall, general references to economic affairs were the second largest contributor to mainstream media articles at 18 per cent, while Oil & Gas were third at 11 per cent, and Tourism & Culture were at 10 per cent.

“The Kingdom’s overall positive share of coverage has increased from 2020 to 2021 from 66 per cent to 72 per cent,” said Mazen Nahawi, CEO of CARMA. “The coverage analysed was across 30 major markets and over 1,800 major international titles from broadcast, online and print media.”

He added: “Our research clearly shows that purpose-led projects within Vision 2030 are clearly capturing the interest of global media. In the past, Saudi Arabia’s media coverage was heavily focused on oil and politics. This has clearly changed, and we now see a diversity of social and economic projects not just taking the lead in overall coverage – but also in how the Kingdom’s reputation is being re-shaped across the world.”

The research also showed that conversations are increasing around social changes taking place within the Kingdom around key topics such as female empowerment, tourism, the improved quality of life, moving beyond oil, digital infrastructure and transformation, human capital efficiency, and intensifying diplomacy.

Looking at the period between 2020 to 2021, another notable finding in the research was that economic coverage increased from 39 per cent to 44 per cent, while social issues increased from 19 per cent to 21 per cent.

Nahawi expects Vision 2030 to continue playing a major role in Saudi Arabia’s future coverage: “While Vision 2030 media coverage now has grown by 74 per cent from 2020 until today, it still represents just 33 per cent of overall coverage: we see a lot of upside and expect this share to grow over -time.”

