Visa again blocks funds for WikiLeaks

Visa and MasterCard were two of several financial and Internet services companies that severed their ties to WikiLeaks following its disclosure of thousands of confidential US documents.
DataCell chief executive Andreas Fink said Thursday his site was accepting credit card payments on behalf of the secret-spilling site, an announcement that appeared to catch Visa off guard.
Visa said Friday that an acquiring bank had briefly accepted payments to DataCell but that the issue has now been resolved.
It’s not clear whether donations to WikiLeaks were fully processed, and, if so, how much money made it to the Internet group’s coffers.
