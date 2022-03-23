Virsec highlights new deterministic protection platform at GISEC 2022

Deterministic Protection Platform (DPP) accurately maps what your organisation’s software should do and immediately stops abnormal activity

by Sandhya D'Mello Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 10:20 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 10:23 PM

Virsec, the first cybersecurity company to fully protect software as it is running, showcased their recently launched Deterministic Protection Platform (DPP). at GISEC 2022, which concluded on March 23 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The DPP is the next evolution of the company’s flagship and award-winning Virsec Security Platform (VSP), the first solution that could eradicate threats to the software workload at runtime in real-time. With DPP, Virsec demonstrated how security response can be made obsolete by improving the protection that conventional, probabilistic solutions do not.

Dave Furneaux, CEO of Virsec, said: “Virsec was launched with the idea of bringing a new type of protection to the digital infrastructure, which is less secure today than it was five years ago. Digital infrastructure is becoming more and more important for the critical infrastructure companies, governments, financial and healthcare companies and we are putting a stronger foundation of investment in the region.”

Currently the company is catering to government, financial and critical infrastructure, and then I would add healthcare too. The UAE contributes between 10-20 per cent customers to Virsec which will be expanding its footprint in Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

Dave said: “We can’t just continue to rely on detection and response using analytics because the framework is not strong enough. So if you’re an entrepreneur, digging deeper, go to first principle thinking which is a physics term. What it means is go to the deepest level down to the most basic elements, and then build up from there. That’s going to lead entrepreneurs to also adopt a deterministic mindset. We think this is a movement in the industry. We don’t want to be alone. We want the whole world to move in this direction. And if the whole world does, we’ll fully protect our infrastructure and cyberattacks will become irrelevant or at least so become less prevalent.”

Changing times with ‘determinism’

Virsec coined the word ‘determinism’ which lets determine if software is being attacked - fully - and detect it and block the attack, before it is weaponised. “Digital infrastructure covers computers, phones, software running on the computers. If you fully understand the infrastructure, then you could fully protect it. But if you’re studying the behaviour of it using analytics and artificial intelligence, you’re not going to catch it. You are going to be studying the past to try to predict the future. And we don’t do that. We just map what is allowed, we know what the software is supposed to do. And therefore, when an attacker is trying to do something that’s not allowed by the software, we’re able to detect it and block it,” said Dave.

Bobby Gupta, senior vice-president and MD of International Business at Virsec. “Organisations are now in need of a solution which can protect both known and unknown vulnerabilities from being exploited — a solution which does not only detect with extreme precision, but also automatically protects — without human intervention. With DPP, Virsec can establish a stronger foothold in the Middle Eastern market, and we plan to invest in and provide the best in-class cybersecurity to customers in the region.”