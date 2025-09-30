Vinsys and SAP announce strategic partnership to accelerate enterprise transformation across the GCC

Empowering GCC enterprises with digital skills, innovation, and future-ready solutions

Vinsys, a leading global provider of training and consulting services, has announced a forthcoming strategic partnership with SAP, the world leader in enterprise software. This collaboration, formally unveiled on September 24, represents a significant step in both organisations’ shared commitment to driving enterprise transformation across the GCC.

The partnership was officially launched during an event at the Royale Ballroom 2, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai. The event showcased the alignment between Vinsys’s deep regional expertise and SAP’s global leadership in enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions. Together, the two organisations will work to empower organisations in the region with innovative digital tools, modernised operations, and scalable learning ecosystems.

Through this collaboration, Vinsys and SAP will offer tailored SAP certification pathways, localised enablement programmes, and industry-relevant training solutions. These initiatives will address the growing demand for highly skilled professionals in emerging fields such as AI, ERP modernisation, and digital transformation. With a strong presence in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Oman, Vinsys brings unparalleled regional insight that will complement SAP’s global capabilities, enabling organisations to accelerate their digital adoption and enhance operational agility.

Kunal Patil, director of international business at Vinsys, said: “The synergy between Vinsys and SAP’s capabilities will help businesses across the region enhance their operational efficiency and drive large-scale digital transformation. This partnership highlights our commitment to equipping businesses with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in the digital age.”

"We are excited to collaborate with SAP to offer innovative solutions that will empower organizations across the GCC,” said Karan Patil, director of marketing and finance of Vinsys.

“We are committed to providing high-quality, localised training programmes that will help organisations bridge the skills gap and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive global market,” said Dr Mohammad Aslam, CEO, GCC at Vinsys.