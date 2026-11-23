Abu Dhabi-based Vertix Holdings Group has acquired a majority stake in Kenny Rogers Roasters Malaysia, marking a significant expansion of the UAE company’s footprint in Southeast Asia.

The deal, announced on Monday, also includes the formation of a joint venture with Berjaya Roasters (M) Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Berjaya Food Berhad, which will oversee the operation and development of the restaurant chain across Malaysia.

The agreement was signed in Kuala Lumpur by Amer Al Ahbabi, chairman of Vertix Holdings Group, and Luis Daniel, director of Berjaya Roasters, in the presence of UAE diplomatic representatives in Malaysia.

Under the arrangement, Vertix will act as the principal investor in the newly established joint venture company, while Berjaya Roasters will retain a minority equity stake and may continue to provide operational and corporate support services.

The transaction gives the Abu Dhabi group exposure to one of Malaysia’s best-known casual dining brands at a time when international investors are increasingly looking at Southeast Asia’s consumer and food service sectors for long-term growth opportunities.

Kenny Rogers Roasters operates restaurants across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak, including outlets at major retail destinations such as Berjaya Times Square, IOI City Mall, Sunway Putra Mall, Suria Sabah and Imperial City. The network includes both company-owned and sub-franchised restaurants.

Al Ahbabi described the acquisition as a strategic move in the company’s wider regional expansion plans. “Malaysia is an important market for Vertix Holdings Group’s international expansion. The acquisition of a majority stake in Kenny Rogers Roasters marks a defining step in that strategy and reflects our commitment to investing in Malaysia for the long term,” he said.

The partnership aims to strengthen existing restaurant operations, improve customer experience and pursue further expansion opportunities for the brand within the Malaysian market.

Nabil Shaukat Butt, group chief financial officer and board member for investments at Vertix Holdings, said the acquisition provides a platform for long-term investment in the country’s restaurant industry.

“Acquiring a majority stake in Kenny Rogers Roasters Malaysia gives us a platform for long-term investment in Malaysia’s restaurant sector,” Butt said. “Through the joint venture, we can pair our capital and investment oversight with Berjaya Roasters’ operating experience and knowledge of the local market.”

Vertix Holdings manages assets of approximately Dh1.6 billion across sectors including real estate, financial services, technology, education, food and beverage, and strategic asset management. The company said the investment reflects its confidence in Malaysia’s food and beverage industry and the growth potential of established consumer brands.