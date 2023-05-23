Vernost Group launches VePay

Key goals include doubling the size of Dubai’s economy by the next decade
Vernost Group, a technology solutions provider, has launched its VePay Payments Acquiring and Orchestration technology.
A pure play technology-as-a-service solution, VePay harnesses the power of advanced AI routing, blockchain, analytics, and cloud computing and has been designed especially for banks, payment platforms, fintech, and e-commerce companies to not only significantly increases business margins but also ensure uninterrupted operations for enhanced business continuity.
With seamless integration capabilities at the core, VePay enables businesses to effortlessly connect with over 30 partners, including Mastercard Payment Gateway, Visa Cybersource, and leading aggregators such as Stripe and Checkout — propagating easy connectivity with multiple payment gateways and processors across India and the UAE.
In addition to its integration prowess, the platform provides an array of benefits to streamline payment operations through seamless merchant onboarding, customized merchant-hosted pages, hassle-free auto settlement, reconciliation, analytics, and much more. By offering a ready-to-use, efficient, and secure solution, VePay allows businesses to focus on their core operations, eliminating the need for extensive payment technology development and enhancing the overall merchant experience.
Pankaj Tripathi, chief executive officer of Vernost, said: “We strongly believe VePay is a game-changer that will empower our clients to scale their operations and excel in the realm of payments. At Vernost, every product we develop is built from the ground up, driven by the actual needs of our customers. With VePay, we are poised to enhance our growth strategy and make a substantial impact on banks and payment platforms worldwide.”
Aligned with Vernost’s vision of helping clients reimagine what’s possible, VePay addresses the inefficiencies in operations, high costs, and lack of flexibility and security associated with payment processing faced unanimously by businesses in and around the region. Following a $5 million investment and successful rounds of beta testing with a select group of clients in India and the UAE, Vernost is confident in the readiness and effectiveness of VePay.
Key goals include doubling the size of Dubai’s economy by the next decade
Platform to develop sustainable aviation fuel solutions
Store now offers a larger assortment of home appliances and personal care products
The relatively short time frame for reaching a compromise has bankers on edge
Decarbonisation of construction projects will be an important challenge
Resulting lost revenue for the KRG stands at more than $1.5 billion
CEO shares vision about developer's foray into the UAE hospitality sector
HR teams need to take a more holistic approach to hiring that looks beyond the traditional indicators of success