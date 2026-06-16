VAT boom drives UAE tax revenues up 15 per cent to Dh46b

The UAE’s tax revenues recorded another year of strong growth in 2025, highlighting the increasing maturity of the country's fiscal framework and the expanding role of non-oil revenue streams in supporting long-term economic sustainability.

According to the Ministry of Finance, total revenues collected from Value Added Tax (VAT) and Excise Tax and distributed to federal and local governments exceeded Dh46 billion in 2025, compared with approximately Dh41 billion in 2024, marking a robust 15 per cent year-on-year increase. The sharp rise reflects a combination of stronger economic activity, rising consumer spending, growing business transactions, enhanced tax compliance and continued improvements in tax administration across the country.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said the growth in tax revenues demonstrates the strength of the UAE’s fiscal approach and its ability to generate sustainable government resources while maintaining economic competitiveness.

"The revenues underscore the efficiency of the UAE's tax collection system and the government's ability to develop sustainable revenue streams that support fiscal stability," Al Hussaini said.

Analysts say the latest figures provide further evidence of the UAE's successful transition towards a more diversified fiscal model, reducing reliance on hydrocarbon revenues while maintaining one of the world's most business-friendly tax environments. The UAE introduced VAT on January 1, 2018, at a standard rate of 5 per cent, becoming the first major Gulf economy to implement a broad-based consumption tax as part of a wider GCC tax reform programme.

The move represented a landmark shift in public finance policy, creating a stable source of government revenue while preserving the country's attractiveness to investors and businesses. Initially, the introduction of VAT generated concerns among businesses and consumers about higher costs and compliance requirements.

However, the tax framework has since evolved into one of the most efficient systems in the region, supported by extensive digitisation, simplified filing procedures and a sophisticated regulatory environment overseen by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA).

Over the past eight years, the UAE has steadily expanded and modernised its tax ecosystem. Excise tax on products such as tobacco, energy drinks and sugary beverages was introduced in 2017, followed by VAT in 2018. More recently, the country implemented a federal corporate tax regime in 2023, while continuing to align its tax framework with international standards on transparency and anti-base erosion measures.

The steady increase in tax revenues mirrors the broader strength of the UAE economy. The country has experienced sustained growth in sectors including tourism, retail, logistics, financial services, real estate and manufacturing, all of which contribute significantly to VAT collections.

Tourism alone has emerged as a major contributor. Dubai welcomed a record number of international visitors in 2025, while Abu Dhabi and other emirates also reported strong growth in visitor arrivals. Higher tourist spending directly boosts VAT receipts across hospitality, entertainment, retail and transportation sectors.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce and digital payments has also broadened the tax base. The UAE's increasingly cashless economy enables greater transaction visibility and enhances compliance, supporting more efficient tax collection.

Government initiatives aimed at strengthening compliance have further contributed to revenue growth. The Federal Tax Authority has invested heavily in digital systems, data analytics and risk-based auditing tools, helping to improve reporting accuracy and reduce tax leakage.Al Hussaini noted that the latest financial data reflects the growing maturity of the UAE's fiscal and tax framework, as well as the transparency and discipline underpinning public resource management.

He added that the Ministry of Finance continues to work closely with federal and local authorities to develop more integrated revenue-management mechanisms, improve performance and strengthen the responsiveness of fiscal policies to evolving economic conditions.Economists view the continued rise in tax revenues as an important indicator of fiscal resilience.

Unlike resource-dependent revenues, consumption-based taxes tend to provide a broader and more stable source of government income, particularly during periods of oil-price volatility.

The Dh46 billion distributed in 2025 demonstrates how the UAE's tax reforms have become an increasingly important pillar of public finances. As the country advances its economic diversification agenda and seeks to attract further investment, strong tax revenues are expected to play a growing role in funding infrastructure projects, public services and long-term development initiatives while maintaining fiscal stability. With economic growth remaining solid and compliance systems becoming increasingly sophisticated, analysts expect tax collections to continue their upward trajectory in the coming years, reinforcing the UAE's position as one of the region's most financially resilient economies.

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